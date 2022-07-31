Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side

www.wfmj.com
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
Police say passengers knew chase suspect but lied
he driver of a car who police say was involved in a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour before it was called off was arrested and his two passengers were also charged.
Columbiana County man to answer murder charge
Justin Givens, 27, was accused in the shooting death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March.
Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage
One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
Man who ran from marshals receives sentence on gun charge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said ran from U.S. Marshals who were looking for him in Newton Falls in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to over seven years in prison on a federal gun charge. Terry Lee Walker, 35, received a sentence of 87 months from U.S. Judge John R. Adams after he […]
Theft charge elevated after gun found in Boardman
A man is facing robbery charges, and the woman with him was charged, too, following a shoplifting incident in Boardman.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
Arrest warrant issued for Youngstown woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Trumbull County Judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Youngstown woman accused of smashing windows in the Trumbull County Court House. Issued by common pleas court Judge Peter Kontos, Joanna McCane, 43, failed to appear in his court Monday for a hearing on an indictment charging her with one count of vandalism.
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
Youngstown residents calling for peace after another shooting
Another shooting in Youngstown over the weekend has people who live in the city fed up with all the violence and they're calling for peace in their neighborhoods. On the night of July 29, a rain of gunfire could be heard on South Portland Avenue, with video surveillance from residents on the street showing two figures firing aimlessly into the neighborhood.
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody.
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man
On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler's attorney's request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial.
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
