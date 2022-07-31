ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side

By Zach Mosca
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
butlerradio.com

Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage

One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
HERMITAGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Florida#Florida Avenue#Youngstown Police#Dodge
WKBN

Man who ran from marshals receives sentence on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said ran from U.S. Marshals who were looking for him in Newton Falls in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to over seven years in prison on a federal gun charge. Terry Lee Walker, 35, received a sentence of 87 months from U.S. Judge John R. Adams after he […]
NEWTON FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown residents calling for peace after another shooting

Another shooting in Youngstown over the weekend has people who live in the city fed up with all the violence and they're calling for peace in their neighborhoods. On the night of July 29, a rain of gunfire could be heard on South Portland Avenue, with video surveillance from residents on the street showing two figures firing aimlessly into the neighborhood.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run

Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
GROVE CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy