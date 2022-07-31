ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, NY

New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots

By Glenn Pitcher
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lite987.com

Comments / 24

TinaEsq
4d ago

The mass exodus from NY has been happening for quite some time & it is just going to get worse because NY would rather pander than address real problems. Hey, NY, deal with crime taxes & the economy first, then we can consider discussing feelings.

Reply(5)
21
Phlegmball
3d ago

So true- the bill was from someone named "Alessandra Biaggi" who is probably a white woke woman who ASSUMES the word "indian" is somehow offensive to all Native Americans...Sounds like she's the offensive one..Racist much, Alessandra?

Reply(2)
7
Robert Nowack
4d ago

Why dont they address something important like crime.

Reply(2)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richfield Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
Groton, NY
Education
State
California State
City
Owego, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Richfield Springs, NY
Education
Richfield Springs, NY
Government
City
Florida, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Owego, NY
Education
City
Groton, NY
Owego, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
HOBBIES
Romesentinel.com

Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District

UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Lite 98.7

Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY

People have tried to have the craziest pets, but this one might be the weirdest we've seen so far. NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently called to a home in Nassau County after getting reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone's property. The caller told officers they didn't think the bird had enough room to move around, or even enough food and water in its cage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#Mascots#Native American#Washington Redskins#Washington Commandos#Cleveland Indians#Cleveland Guardians#New York Senate
WETM 18 News

Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY 23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'”
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy