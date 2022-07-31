Man hospitalized after shooting in Central Falls

www.abc6.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
ABC6.com
Police investigate after man stabbed in Providence, shot in Cranston
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence and Cranston police have a joint investigation after a man was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. According to Major Todd Patalano with the Cranston Police Department, it is believed the man was stabbed in Providence and then shot in Cranston. The man was taken...
ABC6.com
Man, 25, shot in arm in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in Central Falls on Tuesday night. Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said shots had been fired just before 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
ABC6.com
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
Providence man charged in Bellingham car breaks
The suspect, identified as Thony Greene, 26, was carrying a backpack containing items consistent with what was stolen from the vehicles, according to police.
ABC6.com
Police: 2 men shot at Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said two men were shot outside a food mart Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue. Police said the men’s injuries were non-life-threatening. ABC 6 News reached to Providence police for more...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
ABC6.com
Man shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the city. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Third and Wade streets. Police said the man took himself to St. Anne’s Hospital. His injuries are believed to be...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
2 youths facing charges for shooting BB gun at firefighter, bystanders in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two juveniles are facing charges after they were accused of shooting a BB gun at first responders and bystanders during a separate shooting investigation Tuesday night. According to police, firefighters were assisting police with a shooting investigation on Fourth Street, when a firefighter was...
2 shot outside Providence food mart
The shooting happened outside Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue.
fallriverreporter.com
Three indicted on murder and other charges following fatal shooting at Newport club
Three local men have been indicted on murder and other charges concerning a fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day. On Monday, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Shamik Steele of Newport with one count of murder; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in injury; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
ABC6.com
Police working scene outside Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
ABC6.com
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed off the side of the road in Lincoln early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the Lincoln Woods, near the Twin River Casino. Rhode Island State Police said one car was involved and the driver was not injured.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Jamestown police looking for suspects that broke into 32 vehicles overnight
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Jamestown police reported nearly three dozen cars were broken into in the early morning hours Tuesday. Jamestown police said as many as 32 vehicles were rummaged through and car keys were stolen over the course of several hours Tuesday. Police said they spotted the suspects...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
whdh.com
Providence man involved in shootout that injured 9 sentenced to 14 years in state prison
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A judge sentenced a Providence man to 14 years in state prison and 20 years of parole in connection with a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people. “While the Carolina Ave. shooting presents as an egregious example of gun violence in Rhode Island, it...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Norwell and Park Streets around noon on Monday where the victim was found, along with several shell casings. Neighbors said they heard multiple shots at the...
