Man hospitalized after shooting in Central Falls

Three local men have been indicted on murder and other charges concerning a fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day. On Monday, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Shamik Steele of Newport with one count of murder; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in injury; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO