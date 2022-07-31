ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale, SC

Man vandalized and set Dale home on fire after dispute with girlfriend, deputies say

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A Dale man faces arson charges after sheriff’s deputies say he damaged a home last week following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Pendral Coakley, 47, was charged with second-degree arson by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, jail records show.

Around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, July 28, deputies responded to a call about a home on Witsell Road that had been damaged, sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens said. Coakley reported that someone had damaged the home and it was “very hot” inside, Viens said. When deputies arrived, they found various locations inside the home had been burned intentionally.

Deputies learned that the couple had been involved in a domestic dispute the previous night and, as a result, Coakley set the fires, Viens said. Coakley later admitted to damaging the home but did not take responsibility for the fire. While the home had some damage, the fire was not a “complete burn,” Viens said.

No other charges are expected, she said.

Coakley remained in custody at the detention center Sunday afternoon.

Comments / 1

 

The Island Packet

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

