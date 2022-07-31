Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury

247sports.com
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
Tennessee football among biggest movers in CBS preseason ranking, and it’s warranted
It actually wasn’t as big of a jump as it was from the beginning of last season to the end of last season, but given the way Tennessee football shocked expectations, that was to be expected. As a result, it was a big enough jump to vault them into the top 25.
Dixon makes debut, Vols practice in shells again
The Tennessee football team was back in action Thursday morning at Haslam Field, again practicing in helmets and shoulder pads, as running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon practiced with the Vols for the first time.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
Freshman Josephs takes aim at early playing time for Tennessee’s defense
As one half of the duo of talented edge defenders headlining Tennessee’s freshman class, Joshua Josephs is a candidate to help the Vols sooner rather than later. For now, the freshman is all of one practice into his collegiate career, and there’s too much work to be done to focus too much on what playing time he might get or how his role might look for a Tennessee defense needing quality pass-rushers. Josephs has put himself in position to push for those things, though, with a productive summer after joining the program a couple of months ago.
Practice observations: Newcomer joins Vols, more notes from fourth practice
Tennessee had a new player at Thursday morning's practice — how he looked and several other notes as the Vols went through their fourth practice of preseason training camp.
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
Tennessee's positive vibes during camp start with Josh Heupel
Tennessee football’s coaching staff isn’t going through training camp for the first time together. Sit in on their meeting, though, and it could be seen that way, if only for a minute. “When you look at the meetings,” linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said on Wednesday, “we went over...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week
The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
Yardbarker
The best players in Tennessee women's basketball history
Tennessee was the first true power in the NCAA era of women's basketball. Guided by late legend Pat Summitt, who built a program into the gold standard of women's basketball during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the Lady Vols have won eight national championships — second most in NCAA history.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
WATE
Severe storms down trees, powerlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
supertalk929.com
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
