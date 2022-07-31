ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A 10-Year-Old Girl Is The Last Injured Victim Of The Uvalde Shooting To Be Discharged From The Hospital

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9lUx_0gzeXZoe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2EJg_0gzeXZoe00

Mayah Zamora

GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Mayah Zamora, a 10-year-old who was critically injured in the deadly school shooting in Uvalde in May, was discharged from the hospital on Friday, 66 days after she was first admitted.

Mayah was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio in critical condition on May 24, when a shooter opened fire inside Robb Elementary School , killing 19 children and two adults .

Since then, Mayah has undergone a series of surgeries and treatment. Her family said in a GoFundMe on June 10 that she was facing a "long road to recovery," including future hospital visits, as well as mental health and trauma treatment.

Her brother, Ruben Zamora, posted on Facebook in early July that she had started physical therapy, and it was unclear at the time how long she would have to stay at the hospital.

"It can be as long as another month+ , or as short as 2 weeks. We will just have to see how much my sister can progress," he wrote. "But I’ll tell you what she is strong, she is determined, she is stubborn, she is hard headed- and on top of all that.. she wants to get out of that hospital. She has surprised the doctors so much, and she’s gunning for more."

On Friday, Mayah walked out of the building to cheers as she handed flowers to hospital staff. She was the last patient injured in the Uvalde shooting to be discharged from a hospital.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong

@UnivHealthSA 10:11 PM - 29 Jul 2022

The Uvalde shooting is the second-deadliest school shooting in US history, after Sandy Hook in 2012.

Children who survived the Robb Elementary shooting have recounted playing dead during the rampage as they watched their friends and teachers die. In the days and weeks after the shooting, the families of the survivors raised money to pay for medical and therapy costs.

Gun violence is a uniquely American problem, one that takes a heavy toll on children. It is labeled a public health crisis by the American Public Health Association and is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. Even in shootings where a victim survives, the economic and psychological impacts are huge; more than 100 people — from doctors to social workers — may be involved in their care.

The latest available data from the CDC shows that firearm-related injuries are now also the top cause of death for children and adolescents in the US. Gun violence can impact brain development and cause long- and short-term mental health issues. In the aftermath of Uvalde, victims of the Sandy Hook shooting described how they still have panic attacks and other impacts from the shooting they survived as children.

The Uvalde school shooting came on the heels of a string of mass shootings across the country. As of July 31, at least 25,779 people have died from gun violence this year, 986 of them 17 years or younger, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

More on this

Comments / 3

Rebecca P. Lopez
1d ago

May God bless all of the little children, teachers and their families. A hedge of protection over them all.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend.  Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting.  According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#School Shooting#University Hospital#Gun Violence Archive#Violent Crime
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant

HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
HAMPTON, VA
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy