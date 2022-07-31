ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at 96

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Metro Nashville Police Department mourns the loss of the former Chief of Police, Joe D. Casey.

Chief Casey passed away Sunday morning at 96-years-old. Sunday was his birthday.

Chief Casey was appointed as a patrolman in 1951. After serving the police department faithfully in various ranks, he took on the role of permanent chief in 1973.

"He came in as kind of a healing force at that time, not just for Nashville, but for other law enforcement agencies around the state and around the country," said Phil Keith, interim executive director of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

Phil Keith, a former Knoxville police chief, was also a member of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs when Chief Casey was that organization's leader.

"He did a lot of things in the way of policy recognition. He promoted minimum standards for law enforcement," said Keith.

In Nashville, Chief Casey led the police department until 1989.

MNPD posted a tweet honoring his legacy and time served at the police department.

During his last year with the Metro Nashville Police Department, he started volunteering with the Special Olympics of Tennessee. From 1988 to this past May, he was the face of the law enforcement torch run.

"Deep down you knew he cared about each individual. During his day job he probably met people on their worst days, but he got to the core of who everyone was and he cared about who people were and he cared about making their day better," said Jennifer McAfee of the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

Chief Casey was very involved in the community. In 1961, he also started the police department's annual Christmas Basket Program. The first year it helped two families; this year it is expected to reach 300 families.

