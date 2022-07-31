Are we in a recession? It doesn’t matter, Fed official says: ‘I’m focused on the inflation data’

www.cnbc.com
George Mrozek
3d ago
Of course we are in a recession.. and the democrats could care less!! People need to vote smarter, for policies and common sense, not "party" no matter who or what..
Anthony C Onley
3d ago
Okay let's call this what it is high low paying job growth. Companies that are attempting to hire well paying jobs are calling applicants after multiple interviews to say we need to put off hiring till next quarter or longer.
Levi Karcher
3d ago
we are already in a recession you did everything you could to put us into the recession and now your continuing to add inflation to it.
