Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest.

Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well and returned to Station 2.

Patterson collapsed at the front door of the station. Crew members began performing CPR and were able to regain a pulse. Patterson was then transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

On Saturday, neurological exams showed that Patterson will not recover. He will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

“His work ethic, his care for his family and others, and his passion for making sure the people in his life knew he loved them will remain with us all,” said SVFD Fire Chief Frank Soto in a statement.

A GoFundMe page for Dan Patterson was started on Thursday, which has reached its goal of $17,500. You can find the GoFundMe page HERE .

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

Firefighter Patterson joined the SVFD on April 1, 2009. He received the SVFD Lifesaving Medal after saving a young child from the Spokane River while he was off-duty in 2014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.