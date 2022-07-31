ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest.

Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well and returned to Station 2.

Patterson collapsed at the front door of the station. Crew members began performing CPR and were able to regain a pulse. Patterson was then transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

On Saturday, neurological exams showed that Patterson will not recover. He will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

“His work ethic, his care for his family and others, and his passion for making sure the people in his life knew he loved them will remain with us all,” said SVFD Fire Chief Frank Soto in a statement.

A GoFundMe page for Dan Patterson was started on Thursday, which has reached its goal of $17,500. You can find the GoFundMe page HERE .

Firefighter Patterson joined the SVFD on April 1, 2009. He received the SVFD Lifesaving Medal after saving a young child from the Spokane River while he was off-duty in 2014.

Katherine Lowry
3d ago

First and far most Thank you Dan for all you’ve done here in our community! My heart and prayers go out to your family and your fire house family. I will continue my prayers toward all you. Matthew 5:4Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Doug Smith
3d ago

it's always sad to hear about a Police Officer or even a Firefighters dying while on service for our community. my prayers go out to the Family 🙏🙏🙏

TreeJ
3d ago

Just another, on the growing list, of young people dying of causes beyond what is common for their age group. May he rest in peace.

