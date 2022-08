Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. welcomia

Denver Police reported that a woman died after falling off an escalator railing to a lower concourse at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night around 11:12 p.m.

Police are investigating the matter as an accidental death, according to a tweet from the department. The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.

Last night at the stadium, country artist Kenny Chesney performed a concert.