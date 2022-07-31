ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Summer Slam: Pat McAfee acknowledges cheating to beat Happy Corbin

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Pat McAfee isn't above "bending" a rule in the ring.

The podcaster and former punter took advantage of the referee being temporarily indisposed Saturday night during a WWE Summer Slam match in Nashville's Nissan Stadium against former Indianapolis Colts teammate (sort of) Baron "Happy" Corbin.

The ref and Corbin ‒ a collegiate offensive lineman who spent some time in Colts training camp before eventually turning to pro wrestling in 2011 ‒ collided in the ring. McAfee used that moment to kick Corbin, well, yeah, there.

McAfee then pinned Corbin.

McAfee acknowledged post-match that a little chicanery works, as long as the ref doesn't see it.

"I saw an opportunity to bend the rules," McAfee said. "It's only against the rules if you get caught."

