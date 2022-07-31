WWE Summer Slam: Pat McAfee acknowledges cheating to beat Happy Corbin
Pat McAfee isn't above "bending" a rule in the ring.
The podcaster and former punter took advantage of the referee being temporarily indisposed Saturday night during a WWE Summer Slam match in Nashville's Nissan Stadium against former Indianapolis Colts teammate (sort of) Baron "Happy" Corbin.
The ref and Corbin ‒ a collegiate offensive lineman who spent some time in Colts training camp before eventually turning to pro wrestling in 2011 ‒ collided in the ring. McAfee used that moment to kick Corbin, well, yeah, there.
McAfee then pinned Corbin.
McAfee acknowledged post-match that a little chicanery works, as long as the ref doesn't see it.
"I saw an opportunity to bend the rules," McAfee said. "It's only against the rules if you get caught."
Comments / 0