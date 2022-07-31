ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 47th consecutive day

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxla.com

Comments / 1

Related
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Orange, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
Jalopnik

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Orange Counties
Voice of OC

Is Anaheim Poised to Crack Down on Street Vending?

In the streets of Anaheim you can find them – immigrant vendors – trying to make a living by grilling up carne asada and selling tacos under an umbrella to hungry pedestrians. Throughout Anaheim, vendors are frequently seen set up at night on sidewalks as people line up...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Burbank to temporarily ban outdoor watering

BURBANK, Calif. - Heads up if you live in Burbank. Due to a limited water supply, residents and businesses in Burbank must temporarily stop outdoor watering for two weeks from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, officials announced. Hand watering will be allowed. This year, Burbank has been depending on receiving...
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Orange County Business Journal

Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs

Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach

A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Orange County Business Journal

H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location

H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County

A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
LA VERNE, CA
deseret.com

These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits

Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy