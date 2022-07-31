ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Africa win T20 decider as Jos Buttler’s England are bowled out for 101

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lle64_0gzeVmqH00

New England captain Jos Buttler saw his team suffer a crushing 90-run defeat to South Africa in their T20 decider at the Ageas Bowl to bring a difficult white-ball summer to an end with another low.

Set 192 to win in Hampshire, the hosts were dismissed for 101 and it meant they suffered their joint-biggest defeat in this format and went a first home summer since 2013 without winning a limited overs series.

It continues the tough start to life as England’s white-ball captain for Buttler, who replaced Eoin Morgan in June and saw trusted ally Ben Stokes retire in shock circumstances from 50-over cricket a month later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biVCQ_0gzeVmqH00
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs celebrates after his spectacular catch removed Moeen Ali during England’s 90-run defeat in the T20 decider at the Ageas Bowl (Kieran Cleeves/PA). (PA Wire)

India had already won two limited-overs series against the hosts by that point and this loss to South Africa, who were indebted to half-centuries by Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram in a total of 191 for five, leaves the home side low on confidence before this winter’s T20 World Cup.

Buttler and new head coach Matthew Mott do at least have seven T20s pencilled in for September away to Pakistan and the duo will hope confidence can be repaired there before attention fully turns to Australia where England may suddenly not be among the favourites to lift silverware.

Defeat in Cardiff on Thursday had set up a winner takes all clash at the Ageas Bowl where the new captain again won the toss and fielded first, which looked a wise decision when the recalled David Willey sent Quinton De Kock back for a three-ball duck

Rilee Rossouw responded with an entertaining knock of 31, which included four boundaries off a single Chris Jordan over, but was accounted for by Moeen Ali after the first of two mini rain delays in Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GmSF_0gzeVmqH00
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks (right) topscored with 70 against England (Kieran Cleeves/PA). (PA Wire)

South Africa went six overs without a boundary during the middle part of their innings, but Hendricks remained busy with a succession of singles and twos and found able support in Markram, who was back in the T20 side for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Hendricks did eventually move through the gears before his third fifty of the series ended on 70 while visiting captain David Miller blitzed 22 off nine balls only to see his fun come to an end via the excellent Willey, who claimed two scalps at the death.

It was the expensive nature of Reece Topley and Jordan which initially cost England with the seamers going for a combined 97 runs to help South Africa set 192 for victory, which proved far too many for the hosts’ underperforming batting line-up.

The hosts required a big contribution from the out-of-sorts Jason Roy but he saw opening partner Buttler go first when the skipper edged Keshav Maharaj to Lungi Ngidi at short third man to depart following another low score.

Roy trudged off soon after after making only 17 to already leave England up against it and South Africa were not able to let their stranglehold on the clash go to waste.

Dawid Malan and Ali went for single-figure scores, the latter to a sensational one-handed catch from Tristan Stubbs, with Jonny Bairstow fighting a losing battle down the other end.

Tabraiz Shamsi got in on the act when he tempted Liam Livingstone into a false shot and would eventually claim a five-wicket haul as England’s chase never truly reached second gear.

Shamsi’s ended with five for 24 but it was fellow spinner Maharaj who had the last word when Bairstow’s lone vigil of 27 from 30 balls came to its conclusion with a slog-swept caught by South Africa captain Miller.

It saw England dismissed with 20 balls to spare to leave Buttler and Mott with problems to solve before another vital trip Down Under this winter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jofra Archer extends Sussex contract for another year

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension with Sussex. The 27-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the LV= County Championship Division Two club until at least the end of the 2023 season. World Cup winner Archer has been sidelined for more than a year by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rilee Rossouw
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Reeza Hendricks
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Keshav Maharaj
Person
Tabraiz Shamsi
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Reece Topley
newschain

Superstar Lemaire thrilled to be back at Ascot

Christophe Lemaire will ride at Ascot for the first time in a decade when he leads out the Rest of the World team in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Now a major star in Japan, the French rider has enjoyed a glittering career, with his big-race haul including two Classic wins in Britain aboard Natagora in 1000 Guineas in 2008 and Makfi in the 2000 Guineas two years later.
SPORTS
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Hartlepool will be without forward trio Joe Grey, Mikael Ndjoli and Marcus Carver for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. All three missed Pools’ opening game of the season – a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall – through injury. Grey is awaiting the results of a scan, Ndjoli is struggling with a hamstring injury and Carver had a thigh problem, although he was sold to Scunthorpe earlier this week.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Decider#T20s
newschain

Tottenham without suspended Richarlison for Southampton opener

Tottenham will be without new signing Richarlison for their Premier League opener at home to Southampton on Saturday. The Brazilian must wait to make his Spurs debut after he was last month handed a one-match suspension for an incident with former club Everton where he threw a smoke flare into the stands after it was hurled onto the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
newschain

Chelsea complete Carney Chukwuemeka signing from Aston Villa

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old midfielder, who was part of the England side that won the Under-19 European Championship this summer, moves to Stamford Bridge having decided against signing an extension to his Villa contract, which was due to expire next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

‘Charming’ Charlotte enjoys Commonwealth Games visit with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte has been described as a “charming” young girl after her first family engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The seven-year-old princess joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy