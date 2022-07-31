FEMA: Flood victims in five Kentucky counties eligible for federal aid

wchstv.com
Pike and Floyd counties can now apply for individual FEMA disaster relief
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden signed documents Tuesday morning making Pike and Floyd counties eligible for individual FEMA disaster assistance. The move brings the total to seven counties in the region that can apply for the assistance. The federal assistance means that money will be available to...
Flood recovery efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky as heat wave moves in
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WCHS) — As the sun beat down on the hottest day of the recovery process so far in Eastern Kentucky, cooling shelters have opened for flood victims. At the same time, many home owners, volunteers and business owners were still hard at work outdoors trying to clean up what they can.
Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
Volunteers in Floyd County getting flood recovery supplies to those who need them
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — As the threat of rain looms over Eastern Kentucky, many are still recovering from last week's devastating flooding. Across the region it's all hands on deck, and as cleanup continues there are several examples of neighbors helping neighbors. Eddie Papanikolaou and Isaiah Hall load water...
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
Governor: Kentucky dodges more rain, but warns of rising temperatures
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said the eastern part of the state luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but warned of incoming heat as residents work to recover from devastating floods. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the heavy rain that was...
W.Va. cities, counties cut $400 million settlement with major opioid distributors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lawyers for West Virginia’s counties and cities said they have reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson - the “big three” of opioid distributors. The lead attorneys indicate it is the highest per capita payout in the country...
Details announced for West Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment are among the items that will be exempt from sales tax this weekend during West Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced in a news release the sales tax...
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases drop 130
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell by 130. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 93-year-old woman from Marion County. a 75-year-old man from Harrison...
Heat advisory issued for multiple counties in region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heat and humidity were expected to push heat index values up to 101 on Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service in Charleston for multiple counties in the region. The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. and includes...
Man reported missing in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials in Lawrence County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help finding an elderly man who has been reported missing. Don Gussler, 82, has been reported missing from Adams, Ky., according to Lawrence County Emergency Management. Officials said Gussler has dementia and has been missing since Thursday night.
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
