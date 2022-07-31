MINISFORUM NUCXI5 and NUCXI7 now ready for sale, shipments scheduled to kick off in September

www.notebookcheck.net
notebookcheck.net
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
notebookcheck.net
AMD officially confirms the release window for the Ryzen 7000 CPUs and reaffirms the 2022 launch for high-end RX 7000 RDNA 3 boards
AMD Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Desktop. We reported a few days ago that AMD is allegedly gearing up to release the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs on September 15. Giving credibly to the report, AMD has now officially confirmed that the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips will make an appearance this quarter.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
notebookcheck.net
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
ETOnline.com
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
electrek.co
Tesla enables paid charging at Destination Chargers, but there’s a catch
Tesla is enabling paid charging at Destination Chargers, which have generally been free up to this point, but there’s a catch: You have to have at least six Wall Connectors to be able to set pricing at your Destination Charger location. The automaker operates two different charging networks. While...
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
notebookcheck.net
LG announces UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 availability in Europe
LG has finally announced when it will start selling its latest UltraGear monitors outside Japan. To recap, this year's LG UltraGear monitors have had a rather protracted road to market. For example, LG presented the UltraGear 32GQ950 in January, which offers a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 4K native resolution across its 32-inch panel. Subsequently, LG introduced the UltraGear 48GQ900 in March and waited until May before announcing the UltraGear 32GQ850.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
notebookcheck.net
Porsche Design Conference Speaker launches with 12-hour lifetime
The Porsche Design Conference Speaker PDS30 has been launched. The portable hybrid device is designed for the office and home, combining a conference speaker and Bluetooth 5.2 speaker. Four microphones are built into the gadget, providing 360° voice coverage with a 3 m (~10 ft) voice to microphone distance, ensuring everyone in the room can be heard clearly.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: Early details of Xiaomi's budget tablet outed as it receives global certification
Android Chinese Tech Tablet Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Rumors over the past few weeks have strongly touted the existence and upcoming launch of Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. The tablet now looks to have made its first appearance, revealing some early details in the process. The Redmi Pad...
notebookcheck.net
Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" now available for download
Made available to the public yesterday, Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" arrived more than two years after its predecessor. Just as expected, it is availale in three versions, namely Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. Linux Mint 21 is a long-term support release that will receive updates until 2027. Although Linux Mint 21...
notebookcheck.net
Edge 2.5D wireless 4K touchscreen monitor unveiled for PC and PlayStation
The Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen monitor is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Three models of the 15.6-in device are available, two Full HD displays with 17 ft (~5 m) and 82 ft (~25 m) range and a 4K 60 Hz display with an 82 ft range. The gadget gets its name from the 2.5D arc edge, which provides a rounded and smooth finish. The wireless monitor has a ten-point multi-touch screen with an IPS panel and a 100% sRGB color gamut.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Ultra rears its head again with a 2K display and a Sony IMX787 camera as leaker maintains ongoing Pixel Fold production
Digital Chat Station has provided details about two unreleased Google Pixel flagship smartphones via Weibo. Allegedly, Foxconn is producing the pair at one of its Chinese factories, although it seems that neither are the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. While Digital Chat Station mentions that one of the two smartphones is Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, the 'Pixel flagship' is something entirely different.
notebookcheck.net
Deal: Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U and 16GB RAM now on sale for US$1,019
A quite capable configuration of the relatively new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 with one of AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 CPUs has received a notable discount that almost drops its price below the crucial US$1,000 threshold. The X models in Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup are one of the premier choices for...
