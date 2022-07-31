ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Razr 2022: Motorola teases slim display bezels and 50 MP camera amid certification sighting

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature

The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons

The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Razr#Motorola One#Teases#Smart Phone#Chinese#The Razr 2022#Tenaa
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Ultra rears its head again with a 2K display and a Sony IMX787 camera as leaker maintains ongoing Pixel Fold production

Digital Chat Station has provided details about two unreleased Google Pixel flagship smartphones via Weibo. Allegedly, Foxconn is producing the pair at one of its Chinese factories, although it seems that neither are the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. While Digital Chat Station mentions that one of the two smartphones is Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, the 'Pixel flagship' is something entirely different.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak

Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
notebookcheck.net

LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market

Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
notebookcheck.net

Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video

It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display

One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Oppo Watch 3 to launch this month with a new design and latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset

Oppo has confirmed that it has graced the upcoming Watch 3 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, one of two flagship smartwatch chipsets that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Based on a 4 nm node, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 promises to deliver superior performance and improved battery life compared to the outgoing Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ platforms. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 shares its CPU cores with its predecessor, but the node shift should give it the edge over its predecessor. Also, the chipset utilises a significantly more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Porsche Design Conference Speaker launches with 12-hour lifetime

The Porsche Design Conference Speaker PDS30 has been launched. The portable hybrid device is designed for the office and home, combining a conference speaker and Bluetooth 5.2 speaker. Four microphones are built into the gadget, providing 360° voice coverage with a 3 m (~10 ft) voice to microphone distance, ensuring everyone in the room can be heard clearly.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple reportedly taps veteran Lamborghini talent for its own Car project

Apple may be best known for its mostly mobile consumer tech, yet is now widely tipped to break into the vehicle market with its first-gen, likely ultra-high-tech, Car within the next few years. The California-based behemoth is said to have acquired the staff members it needs to realize this dream from companies ranging from Volvo and Waymo to those such as Porsche and McLaren. Now, the resulting team has reportedly added a new former employer to its collective CV: Lamborghini.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go

Accessory Android Gadget Launch OnePlus Smartphone. OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions

AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy