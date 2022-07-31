Razr 2022: Motorola teases slim display bezels and 50 MP camera amid certification sighting

www.notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub with 40 Gbps transfer speed has a Kickstarter campaign
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The company claims the gadget is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with a built-in GaN power source. The device is compatible with many Mac, PC and iPad Pro models and other Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and USB-C gadgets.
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
Google Pixel 7 Ultra rears its head again with a 2K display and a Sony IMX787 camera as leaker maintains ongoing Pixel Fold production
Digital Chat Station has provided details about two unreleased Google Pixel flagship smartphones via Weibo. Allegedly, Foxconn is producing the pair at one of its Chinese factories, although it seems that neither are the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. While Digital Chat Station mentions that one of the two smartphones is Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, the 'Pixel flagship' is something entirely different.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
AMD officially confirms the release window for the Ryzen 7000 CPUs and reaffirms the 2022 launch for high-end RX 7000 RDNA 3 boards
AMD Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Desktop. We reported a few days ago that AMD is allegedly gearing up to release the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs on September 15. Giving credibly to the report, AMD has now officially confirmed that the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips will make an appearance this quarter.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro launch abruptly cancelled for "some reason"
Motorola has taken to Weibo to announce the cancellation of the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro launch event, mere hours before it was scheduled to start. The company didn't cite any reason and has asked users to monitor its social media platforms for more information. Motorola's upcoming Moto...
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
Redmi Pad: Early details of Xiaomi's budget tablet outed as it receives global certification
Android Chinese Tech Tablet Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Rumors over the past few weeks have strongly touted the existence and upcoming launch of Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. The tablet now looks to have made its first appearance, revealing some early details in the process. The Redmi Pad...
Oppo Watch 3 to launch this month with a new design and latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
Oppo has confirmed that it has graced the upcoming Watch 3 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, one of two flagship smartwatch chipsets that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Based on a 4 nm node, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 promises to deliver superior performance and improved battery life compared to the outgoing Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ platforms. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 shares its CPU cores with its predecessor, but the node shift should give it the edge over its predecessor. Also, the chipset utilises a significantly more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
Porsche Design Conference Speaker launches with 12-hour lifetime
The Porsche Design Conference Speaker PDS30 has been launched. The portable hybrid device is designed for the office and home, combining a conference speaker and Bluetooth 5.2 speaker. Four microphones are built into the gadget, providing 360° voice coverage with a 3 m (~10 ft) voice to microphone distance, ensuring everyone in the room can be heard clearly.
Apple reportedly taps veteran Lamborghini talent for its own Car project
Apple may be best known for its mostly mobile consumer tech, yet is now widely tipped to break into the vehicle market with its first-gen, likely ultra-high-tech, Car within the next few years. The California-based behemoth is said to have acquired the staff members it needs to realize this dream from companies ranging from Volvo and Waymo to those such as Porsche and McLaren. Now, the resulting team has reportedly added a new former employer to its collective CV: Lamborghini.
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
Accessory Android Gadget Launch OnePlus Smartphone. OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
