Apple posts bumper earnings of US$83 billion for the third quarter of 2022

iPhone 14: Apple's next-gen smartphone tipped to be cheaper than rumored
Apple is readying the iPhone 14 series for launch shortly. While a launch date remains unconfirmed, the company typically launches its phones in September or October. Some recent reports claimed Apple would debut the iPhone 14 with a higher price tag than last year's iPhone 13. Supposedly, the entire lineup would debut with a US$100 price hike over their predecessors, except for the all-new iPhone 14 Max. According to those reports, the iPhone 14 would cost US$899. Word on the grapevine indicates aforementioned leaks may have been inaccurate, however.
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
Apple reportedly taps veteran Lamborghini talent for its own Car project
Apple may be best known for its mostly mobile consumer tech, yet is now widely tipped to break into the vehicle market with its first-gen, likely ultra-high-tech, Car within the next few years. The California-based behemoth is said to have acquired the staff members it needs to realize this dream from companies ranging from Volvo and Waymo to those such as Porsche and McLaren. Now, the resulting team has reportedly added a new former employer to its collective CV: Lamborghini.
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
LG announces UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 availability in Europe
LG has finally announced when it will start selling its latest UltraGear monitors outside Japan. To recap, this year's LG UltraGear monitors have had a rather protracted road to market. For example, LG presented the UltraGear 32GQ950 in January, which offers a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 4K native resolution across its 32-inch panel. Subsequently, LG introduced the UltraGear 48GQ900 in March and waited until May before announcing the UltraGear 32GQ850.
Deal | Anker 521 PowerHouse 256 Wh reduced now at Amazon
The Anker 521 PowerHouse 256 Wh is currently discounted at Amazon. The portable power station is selling in the US for US$199.99. That is a US$50 or 20% price reduction off the regular retail price of US$249.99. The offer is mirrored on the Anker website, which states that the discount is valid for this week only.
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
OnePlus 10T Chinese launch cancelled at the last minute
While our OnePlus 10 Pro review lauded the smartphone for offering a premium flagship experience, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC disallowed it from unlocking its full potential. Hence, its spiritual successor, the OnePlus 10T or OnePlus Ace Pro in China, was a highly anticipated launch. However, Chinese audiences may have to wait a while before they get their hands on a OnePlus Ace Pro, as OnePlus has cancelled the phone's launch event scheduled for today (August 3).
Optoma ZH507: Laser projector launches in Europe offering 5,500 lumens of peak brightness
Optoma has started offering the ZH507 in Europe, a laser projector that outputs at 1080p (1,920 x 1,080). According to the company, the DLP projector also delivers up to 5,500 lumens of peak brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. Primarily developed for professional use cases, the Optoma ZH507's laser light source should last up to 30,000 hours before it needs changing.
Edge 2.5D wireless 4K touchscreen monitor unveiled for PC and PlayStation
The Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen monitor is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Three models of the 15.6-in device are available, two Full HD displays with 17 ft (~5 m) and 82 ft (~25 m) range and a 4K 60 Hz display with an 82 ft range. The gadget gets its name from the 2.5D arc edge, which provides a rounded and smooth finish. The wireless monitor has a ten-point multi-touch screen with an IPS panel and a 100% sRGB color gamut.
Apple rumoured to have postponed iPadOS 16 because of multitasking issues; iOS 16 launch still on time for iPhone 14 series release
Typically, Apple releases new versions of iOS and iPadOS simultaneously, as was the case with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. According to Bloomberg, Apple will break with tradition this year with iPadOS 16, an update that will overhaul how many iPads operate. Supposedly, iPadOS 16 will not arrive until October, with Stage Manager receiving heavy criticism during Apple's latest beta tests.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
Free CAD software packages: 4 excellent options for makers and hobbyists to get started without spending a cent
The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. Previously owned by Google, SketchUp is a design suite primarily focussed on architectural and interior designs—although it can deftly handle smaller models as well—with a low barrier of entry. The free version of SketchUp is browser-based, which means it can be a little limited in some regards. On the other hand, being browser-based means that there is no downloading, and compatibility or performance issues are unlikely. If you're keen to give it a go, simply head to the SketchUp website, create an account, and get modelling.
Google brings Android 13 Beta to newly released Pixel 6a
Google has delivered on its promise of adding the Pixel 6a to the Android 13 Beta program. As we reported last week, Google hoped to start rolling out Android 13 Beta builds to its latest mid-range smartphone during the first week of August. For context, the Pixel 6a is on the June 2022 security patch with stable Android 12 builds. Surprisingly, Google has pre-loaded a build with the April 2022 set of security patches on Pixel 6a retail units.
AcouLab Première S compact loudspeaker launches with fully active architecture
The AcouLab Première S servo-controlled loudspeaker has been launched. The gadget measures 400 x 220 x 350 mm (~15.7 x 8.7 x 13.8-in) and weighs 13.5 kg (~29.8 lbs). That makes it smaller than many other speakers on the market with a similar sound quality; AcouLab claims that the loudspeaker can deliver up to 25 Hz at -3 dB with minimal distortion.
