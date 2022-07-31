ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Investigator looks to identify suspects who racked up charges on victim's credit card

ithaca.com
 4 days ago
www.ithaca.com

WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
WAYLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins

Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County 18-Year-Old Accused of Committing Strong-Arm Robbery

An 18-year-old Steuben County man has been accused of committing a strong-arm robbery at a local motel. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports Morgan Abeel, of Urbana, allegedly robbed a motel on July 30th in the town of Erwin and intentionally injured a person while stealing over $1,000 from them. He has been charged with robbery and grand larceny, both felonies, along with assault.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Speed limit change in the City of Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Council Approves Incentive To Hire Police Officers

Ithaca’s Common Council unanimously approved the extension of $20,000 incentives to be paid to officers joining the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) from other law enforcement agencies without receiving a promotion in the process. The incentive is payable in two stages: $10,000 after the officer’s first pay period, and another...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged with assault, robbery for Corning dispute

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on assault and theft charges after a dispute in the City of Corning, according to police. Darryl Partridge, 44, was arrested on August 1, 2022 by the City of Corning Police Department. Police said that officers responded to a dispute during which Partridge allegedly stole property. […]
CORNING, NY
localsyr.com

Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome

ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
ROME, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000

Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY

