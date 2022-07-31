ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie man arrested in mother's fatal stabbing

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fatally stabbed his mother.

Myron Armstrong, 28, was being held in the Delaware County jail without bond, preliminarily charged with murder.

According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, emergency responders were sent to a home in the 1000 block of North Burns Street at 9:13 a.m. after 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong called emergency dispatchers and said she believed her son had stabbed her.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Myron Armstrong was taken into custody by city police and was taken to City Hall before being transported to the jail.

The homicide was Muncie's second in a little more than 12 hours.

On Saturday evening, Samuel E. Gillum, a 34-year-old Eaton man, was shot to death in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 4801 W. Clara Lane.

Officers arrested a suspect in that case, 32-year-old Tyler C. Abrams of Muncie, a few minutes later in a wooded area along North Nebo Road.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Ricky Adams
3d ago

Prayers of comfort and condolences 💐 My heart is deeply saddened Sondra was a beautiful loving caring friend on the inside and out who would give her last to anyone that was in need!! RIH My Beautiful Friend 🙏🏿🙏🏿

