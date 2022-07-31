Syracuse Ukrainian Festival Celebrating 80th Anniversary With A Cause

The moon is out, and the city of Beijing is winding down. Meanwhile, student Qichen Chang has cracked open his notebook for an evening of studying. Tonight’s lessons are probability and statistics and English for academic purposes. Tucked away in his dorm room, Chang scrolls through his computer and immerses himself in notes from a lesson. Taking his first two semesters of Syracuse University study at a local learning center in China, Chang has spent this time wisely, participating in a higher education program that is preparing him to progress to a summer semester in the U.S. at Syracuse and then his sophomore year at the University. It won’t be long until he’s working face to face with his instructors in Syracuse and part of the community of learning on campus.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO