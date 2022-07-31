The Safest Minivans With the Best Safety Packages and What to Opt For

www.motorbiscuit.com
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
The 5 Cheapest and Safest Small SUVs for Teenagers According to the IIHS and Consumer Reports
Buying a new SUV for a teen driver can be a daunting process. After all, you want something safe and sensible for your inexperienced teenager. At the same time, you may not want to buy something too big that is difficult to handle or allows them to carry too many passengers. If that’s the case, you may be interested in the list of the Best Small SUVs for Teens, put out by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports. The two non-profit organizations have teamed up to determine which vehicles are the safest for new drivers. Although they note that larger vehicles (within reason) tend to be a little safer, there are a few small SUVs on their list. Here are the five cheapest small SUVs that you just might want to let your teen drive.
The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need
The best midsize SUVs under $35,000 include the 2022 Mazda CX-9, the Kia Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade SUVs. All of these have BSW, AEB, and FCW. The post The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV
Does the upcoming 2023 Honda Passport have everything you want? This SUV could be right for you. The post 2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Years to Buy a Lexus RX 350 Used
Lexus's RX 350 is the brand's best seller, and that means it's also a good buy used. What years are the best for a Lexus RX 350 used buy? The post Best Years to Buy a Lexus RX 350 Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
Is the 2022 Lexus LX Worth $30,000 More Than the Toyota Sequoia?
Lexus is the luxury brand for Toyota. As a result, many models from both automakers are very similar. Two examples are the 2022 Lexus LX and the 2022 Toyota Sequoia. They’re close in size, styling, and several other things. However, one is far more expensive than the other. Is the 2022 Lexus LX worth $30,000 more than the Toyota Sequoia?
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X
Without finding a solution for the bZ4X recall in June, Toyota knows customers aren't happy. Now, it is offering several incentives including a buyback program. The post Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a stunning used car for shoppers who want a luxurious sedan. Why is this sedan perfect for you? The post The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Honda HR-V Cost?
Here's a look at the trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more available with a fully-loaded 2023 Honda HR-V subcompact SUV model, including its final cost! The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Honda HR-V Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900. The post Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Midsize SUV Has More Cargo Space Than a 2022 Nissan Armada
Is the 2022 Nissan Armada the most spacious SUV when it comes to cargo space? Not when it's compared to this midsize SUV. The post This Midsize SUV Has More Cargo Space Than a 2022 Nissan Armada appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports
If you’re shopping for a used small car, you’ll want to include the 2017 Toyota Corolla in your search. Find out why here. The post The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap
Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Lincoln Navigator, Not a 2022 Cadillac Escalade
Two of the biggest names in the large luxury SUV vehicle segment for the American market are the 2022 Lincoln Navigator and the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. MSRPs for both vehicles range between $76,000 and $111,000, with some features costing extra. With the pricing being so similar, it’s down to the features to differentiate the SUVs. Of course, there are several reasons to pick one or the other.
