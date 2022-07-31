ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Police: Suspect arrested after man crashes into South Jersey home in fatal shooting

fox29.com
 3 days ago
www.fox29.com

fox29.com

Man found dead behind wheel of crashed car in Frankford, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say the driver of a car found smashed into a pole was shot to death by a passenger who fled the scene. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Streets around 10 p.m. for reports of a crash and gunshots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
County
Cumberland County, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl

Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Toddler Dies After Ingesting Cocaine, Fentanyl; Cherry Hill Man Charged

A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl who ingested cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday. Walter H. Clark, 27, faces aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment charges, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. On Saturday, July 23, authorities said officers...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
fox29.com

Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
UPPER DARBY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after he was shot in head, back in Germantown

GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in extremely critical condition in Germantown. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of Zeralda Street Wednesday night, a little before 7 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found Nathan Ervin, 28,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Body camera footage released in Absecon officer-involved shooting

ABSECON, N.J. - Prosecutors in New Jersey shared body camera footage that shows a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in May that happened in the parking lot of a dollar store. Officers from the Pleasantville Police Department were called to the Dollar General on South New Road around 9:30 a.m. on May...
ABSECON, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
VINELAND, NJ

