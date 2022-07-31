Police: Suspect arrested after man crashes into South Jersey home in fatal shooting

www.fox29.com
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Man found dead behind wheel of crashed car in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say the driver of a car found smashed into a pole was shot to death by a passenger who fled the scene. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Streets around 10 p.m. for reports of a crash and gunshots.
1 dead, 1 injured in Kensington shootout that happened near elementary school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and another is injured after police believe a shootout erupted Wednesday night near a Philadelphia elementary school and playground. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Rorer Street for reports of a shooting. Police found two men suffering...
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Toddler Dies After Ingesting Cocaine, Fentanyl; Cherry Hill Man Charged
A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl who ingested cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday. Walter H. Clark, 27, faces aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment charges, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. On Saturday, July 23, authorities said officers...
Early morning shooting leaves man dead, teen hurt in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died and a teenager is in the hospital after police say both were shot early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia. The shooting occurred along the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:48 a.m. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck and...
Police: Man, woman open fire on SEPTA station stairwell from van, lead police on chase
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were struck by gunfire as they stood inside a SEPTA station stairwell early Wednesday morning. Police say a man and woman were in a white van when they opened fire on the Arrott Transportation Center near Frankford Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Two men, who were in...
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
Police: Burlington County bus aide charged with assault of student passenger
PEMBERTON, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus aide was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a young passenger aboard a bus Monday afternoon. Police were contacted by the Pemberton School District around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation that occurred on a shool bus between and aide and student.
Man found dead after Philadelphia brush fire, homicide investigation underway
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a homicide by arson after a man was found dead in a burned field Thursday morning. Police say an unidentified man was found unresponsive in a field after firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on the 3100 block of South 81st Street.
Man, 27, dies after he is shot 6 times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot six times in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found the...
Police: Man dies after he was shot in head, back in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in extremely critical condition in Germantown. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of Zeralda Street Wednesday night, a little before 7 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found Nathan Ervin, 28,...
Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say an intruder opened fire inside his family home as they slept Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old was found heavily bleeding in his bed when police responded to a house on the 800 block of North 43rd Street around 2 a.m.
Police respond to 2 separate deadly shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man dead in West Philadelphia and a woman dead in Frankford on Tuesday night. At around 7:31 p.m., police say they responded to the 5400 block of Pearl Street where they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Body camera footage released in Absecon officer-involved shooting
ABSECON, N.J. - Prosecutors in New Jersey shared body camera footage that shows a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in May that happened in the parking lot of a dollar store. Officers from the Pleasantville Police Department were called to the Dollar General on South New Road around 9:30 a.m. on May...
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer.
Runaway Atlantic City teen found safe, police say
Atlantic City police say a teen missing since last Wednesday has been found safe. Haniyah Graves, 14, was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the city’s Chelsea Heights section. She was believed to be with a male friend, possibly in the area of Ohio...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
