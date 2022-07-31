Dog dies after being left in hot car in Beaverton, owner arrested

www.kptv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In just three years, Portland...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukie, suspect in custody
Police are on the scene at Libbie's Restaurant on Southeast Main Street Wednesday evening after reported gunfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
kptv.com
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
kptv.com
Salem man dies after being hit by train
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.
Man accused of killing woman on Eastbank Esplanade declared unfit for trial
A judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting and killing a homeless woman is not fit to stand trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII
The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police make arrest in shooting
Shuderrin Javion Flentroy, 22, was booked into the Clark County Jail on one count of Assault I and one count of Assault II. More charges could be added at a later time. A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Monday shooting in Vancouver. Monday (Aug. 1) night at...
kptv.com
Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.
What sort of calls does Portland Street Response go to?
Portland Street Response will go to situations where a person is experiencing a mental health crisis, but there are times police might also be sent.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
Comments / 3