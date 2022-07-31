ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

By Brayden Stamps
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKzH7_0gzeSflp00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, according to Shams Charania.

Russell starred for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969 winning a record-setting 11 NBA championships.

1 dead in shooting at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro, suspect at-large

Russell was also a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award is named after him.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

He passed away peacefully.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WNCT

Detectives: Girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) –  Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
DADEVILLE, AL
WNCT

Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
WNCT

Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Mvp#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Huge solar eruptions will likely cause problems on Earth, NASA says

(WGHP) — The sun has been very active lately, which could cause a few problems for us here on Earth, according to NASA. The space agency said the solar cycle is not yet at its peak and has already surpassed expectations. Scientists with NASA believe they will see more solar activity, such as flares and […]
ASTRONOMY
WNCT

Onslow County road temporarily closed for repairs

SWANSBORO, N.C. – A portion of an Onslow County road washed out, so N.C. Department of Transportation crews have temporarily closed it to make repairs. Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek is closed to traffic. Crews are making immediate repairs and plan to have it reopened by Thursday evening. Until repairs are complete, drivers will be […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Specialized helmets debut at Panthers camp

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On the football field, players are either giving hits or taking them.  For players, those hits can add up. “Anything that we can do to lower the impact to a player’s brain is important to do,”  Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. Over the years, more reports of football […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Presidential Medal of Freedom
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Beyoncé ridding new song of offensive word

Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record “Renaissance," just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
MUSIC
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy