Man who settled sex abuse case with Albany Diocese met bishop before Sunday Mass

Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
In a 13 investigates exclusive interview: The mother and twin daughters who are suing rivers casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae Gibson and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a...
Charges to be filed in Mayfield animal case
The sheriff’s office says the medical and vet reports from a case where dozens of animals were seized in Mayfield are back, and they are now compiling charges. As NewsChannel 13 first reported, the property is a rescue organization called Kelly’s Haven – owned and operated by Susan Kelly – a name very familiar to the sheriff’s office.
Albany man gets 12.5 years behind bars in shooting
An Albany man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his role in a shooting back in 2019. Jajuan Carden was sentenced Tuesday in Albany County Court to 12.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty back in May to criminal possession of a weapon. In December 2019, Carden...
Bennington homicide under investigation
A homicide is under investigation on Pleasant Street in Bennington. Lieutenant Camillo Grande with Bennington Police say they got a call around t 9:15, Wednesday morning about shots fired at 324 Pleasant St. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old male inside his home, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors...
Schenectady man sentenced on drug charges
A Schenectady man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing heroin and cocaine. 40 year old Gregory Sherrills junior was sentenced Tuesday. He admits he sold the drugs seven times in Schenectady between December of 2019 and March of 2021. This is his fourth felony drug conviction.
Arrest made in Fulton County house fire ruled homicide
State police arrested a 24-year-old man from Oneida County for the murder of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. Anthony Dotson Jr. is the man charged. Back in May, Stinnett was killed in a house fire at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police ruled it a homicide a month later. State police...
Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation
A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
Albany County man facing charges for assault, gun threat
An Albany County man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and pointing a shotgun at a man during an argument. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Stephen Pappalau of Rensselaerville fractured another man’s nose and pointed a gun at him in front of the victim’s 12-year-old son. Authorities say Pappalau then left threatening messages on the victim’s voicemail.
Albany police investigate 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal
ALBANY – Vonda Ford of Albany is fed up. “They can stop this. You do it in the other neighborhoods. From this block, when you go down that street, it’s total different living, and we’re right here on the main strip,” she said. Five men –...
Pittsfield police search for missing man
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield need help as they search for a man missing for nearly three weeks. His name is Lee Walter Meisenheimer. He’s 69 years old. If you recognize him, or have information on where he may be, call Pittsfield police.
Washington County inmate facing new charges
An inmate at the Washington County Jail is facing more charges. Brandon Lord is accused of violating an order of protection by calling someone several times from the jail that he is not supposed to contact. The 26-year-old man was already being held on charges stemming from a domestic dispute...
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Armed robbery at Rotterdam Cumberland Farms under investigation
Rotterdam Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road, around 9:50 p.m. on Monday. Police say the suspect displayed a black handgun to the clerk, before leaving store with cash from the register. Police describe the suspect as a white male, wearing a tan North Face hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase
A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat
The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
Caretaker removing weeds with blowtorch sets Pittsfield house on fire
Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon, after a property caretaker was using a blowtorch to remove weeds. Pittsfield Fire says the caretaker came too close to the house and ignited the siding. They say it was put out quickly by their personnel. No one was hurt as...
