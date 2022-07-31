Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her 'Disco Diva Fantasy' During Italy Charity Gala

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”

