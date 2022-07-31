77-Year-Old Man Injured in Bloomfield Assault Has Died: Police

www.nbcconnecticut.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck in Hamden Has Died: Police
A 36-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Hamden Wednesday night has died, according to police. David Welch, 36, of Hamden, was crossing Dixwell Avenue, near George Street, around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Dixwell Avenue hit him, police said. First responders treated Welch at...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Accused of Shooting at Vehicle With Infant Inside in Meriden
Police have arrested a woman who is accused of shooting at a vehicle with an infant inside during a domestic incident in Meriden on Tuesday. Officers were called to the intersection of North Main Street and North First Street around 3:15 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Armed, Dangerous Man Believed to be Involved in Middletown Shooting
Police are looking for a 22-year-old who is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on May 15 in Middletown. Officials said the shooting happened inside the Traverse Square housing complex. They're looking for Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown. Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant with...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
NBC Connecticut
5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport
Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts. The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.
NBC Connecticut
2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting
Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street shortly before midnight after getting two separate ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire at 20 Bond Street. While at the...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Police Officer Killed in North Branford Crash 2 Days After Retiring
A newly-retired Hamden police officer was killed in a crash in North Branford Tuesday, according to Hamden police. Officer Michael Pantera died in the crash just two days after he retired from the Hamden Police Department. He served 24 years on the force in Hamden, police officials said. "Mike Pantera...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
NBC Connecticut
‘We Miss Him, But We Honor Him': Hamden Police Officer Dies 2 Days After Retirement
The community is remembering a police officer who made a difference in his hometown of Hamden. Just two days after Michael Pantera retired, authorities say he died in a car crash. “It was a very difficult moment to learn of this. And to say I was shocked is an understatement,”...
Bloomfield deadly assault victim identified as suspect's granddad
BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — New details after what police are calling a domestic violence incident in Bloomfield that turned deadly. The 77-year-old victim police said was assaulted on Friday, died Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect. Kevin Carter now has a one million dollar bond. FOX61...
NBC Connecticut
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
NBC Connecticut
Jewelry Stolen from Kiosk at Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Police
Jewelry was stolen from a kiosk inside the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and police are asking for help to determine who is responsible. Manchester police said the theft they are investigating could be connected to another at Danbury Fair Mall. Early on Tuesday morning, someone forced open kiosk...
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
