Sulphur Springs, TX

Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 1-5, 2022

By Faith Huffman
 3 days ago
www.ksstradio.com

ssnewstelegram.com

Staff makes Pioneer Cafe sizzle

Standing in for head cook and co-manager Kelly Holt, Steve Gallaher, co-manager of the kitchen at Pioneer Cafe downtown Sulphur Springs served up his perspective on kitchen life. Holt, working during the interview, was busy at the grill, preparing enough food to feed a lobby full of patrons during breakfast hours on Monday — meanwhile Gallaher spoke proudly of him.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for August 3, 2022

John and Mary Heilman are the Community Partners for this week’s meal. They are a repeat sponsor. For their support we are extremely grateful!!!. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Back To School Backpack Drive

Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Twogether In Texas, Annual 4-H Achievement Banquet Coming Up This Month

Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 West Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Boss

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs

Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs receives assistance from Testing Center proctor Cathey Martin at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center as she prepares for enrollment at the college. Submitted photo.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Volunteers#Elderly People#Coffee Pot#Food Drink#Charity#Normandy Vegetables#Italian#Green Beans#Chicken Noodle Soup#Rotisserie Lemon Chicken#Scc
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Introduces Newest Resource — A Mobile Athletic Training Room

Approximately 40-50 attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning, Aug. 1, 2022, to introduce CHRISTUS’ newest resource — a Mobile Athletic Training Room or MATR (pronounced mater), a specially equipped trailer designed to assist at athletic meets and games. The unit will add to the services available to student athletes who are injured during athletic events or practices.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Obstetrics Now Includes Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic In Sulphur Springs

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mix 93.1

Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?

Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Additional $113,100 Approved For New Pumper For SSFD

Fire Department To Begin Billing Out-Of-County Residents Mitigation Rates For Costs of Services, Equipment and Response by Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Sulphur Springs City Council approved an additional $113,100 Tuesday night for the purchase of a new pumper for Sulphur Springs Fire Department as well as a program which would allow out-of-county residents to be charged mitigation rates to reoup costs associated with response by SSFD.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Classic Rock Q107

If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property

While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
LINDALE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 3, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between July 11 and July 15, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Mary Jane Colton Estate, Robert E. Colton independent executor, to Robert E. Colton; tract in the Ira Stephenson survey. Brenda Sue Mosley to Douglas Craig Moseley; tract in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Joel Silver

A graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 10:15 a.m. August 10, 2022, at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022, at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA, to Moris Michael...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
