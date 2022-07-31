5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash

(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times .

A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children and a woman in the van, as well as a woman in the passenger vehicle, were killed in the crash.

One person was reportedly airlifted to the hospital with sever injuries.

The fatal crash caused another crash, according to ABC Chicago . A semi-truck reportedly stopped to let a medical helicopter land, but officials said that another semi did not stop in time and rear ended it. One of the trucks was torn open and boxes scattered the roadway. One person had minor injuries as a result.

