ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuzOy_0gzeREAX00

(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times .

A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children and a woman in the van, as well as a woman in the passenger vehicle, were killed in the crash.

One person was reportedly airlifted to the hospital with sever injuries.

The fatal crash caused another crash, according to ABC Chicago . A semi-truck reportedly stopped to let a medical helicopter land, but officials said that another semi did not stop in time and rear ended it. One of the trucks was torn open and boxes scattered the roadway. One person had minor injuries as a result.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 19

Christina Hood
3d ago

this is why I honk at every person whose tire is on center line as they get close to passing me! 2 many times have I almost been hit while in MY OWN lane not to mention ALL the way to right of my lane! super sad. prayers for family!!!

Reply
17
good grief already
3d ago

How incredibly sad 😭 LORD I lift up the family and friends of those who perished in this awful accident. Hold them close as they grieve. 🙏 In Jesus name, amen.

Reply
13
Gregory Pigram
3d ago

Sorry to hear that 🙏 about those innocent people's loosing their lives especially the 5 kid's 😭. That's why we all should drive in the day time only especially on the dangerous 🛣️ because drunk driver's are pron at that time of morning. at least you can see what's approaching you head on then you can have a better chance of living. 😭 😭

Reply
10
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8th person in Interstate 90 crash dies

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Mchenry County, IL
Crime & Safety
Mchenry County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Mchenry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash in Rockford causes delays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police investigate rural Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at N. Main Street and Gleasman Road. A car crashed into the passenger side of a Rise Broadband truck. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, and the truck lost a wheel. While […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Chicago Sun Times#The Illinois State Police#Abc Chicago#Nexstar Media Inc
wlip.com

Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County

PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

80-year-old Freeport man dies in car crash

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man dies after overdosing at Belvidere park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old man has died after reportedly overdosing at a Belvidere park. It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fields Park, 111 Fairgrounds Road, according to the Belvidere Police Department. Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency. Two men, 31 and 44, were found unconscious when officers arrived. Another […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy