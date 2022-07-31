Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?

thegamehaus.com
Apex Legends Skullpiercer Returns in Hop-up Changes
Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing major weapon changes including the return of fan favorite hop-ups. Hop-ups are attachments that provide buffs to specific weapon when equipped. Two powerful hop-ups previously removed from the game are making their return. The Apex Legends Skullpiercer and Double Tap hop-ups are back in Season 14.
Apex Legends Laser Sights to be Added in Season 14
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Elestrals Announced: YouTuber aDrive’s First Card Game
After teasing it for the past few days, Pokemon YouTuber aDrive revealed him brand new card game. Elestrals will be a brand new trading card game from the mind of someone who is very involved with many different TCGs with Pokemon being what aDrive is most known for. There has not been a release date announced yet but there will be a Kickstarter coming in early November. Here is the latest on Elestrals.
MultiVersus Morty Release Delayed
MuliVesus Season 1 is getting pushed backed to a later date. The delay of the first official season of the title also means the MultiVersus Morty release is delayed as well. The official MultiVersus Twitter account first thanked players for overall enjoying the title during the launch of the title’s Open Beta session. Shortly following after, came the announcement that MultiVersus Season 1 would be getting delayed. Along with the delay of season 1 would also be the delay of the inclusion of Morty Smith from Rick And Morty. No information was given on how this new change could affect the release date of Rick from Rick And Morty.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
MultiVersus Shaggy Build
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Shaggy from Scooby Doo is a heavy-hitting bruiser who dishes out heavy and hard-hitting damage. For any players interested in playing him here is the best MultiVersus Shaggy build. It’s important to understand regardless of which...
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
MultiVersus Season 1 Details and Release Date
The MultiVersus Open Beta is slowly approaching its first proper season. With the launch of MultiVersus Season 1 comes a whole wave of new content for players to enjoy Here’s all the MultiVersus Season 1 details players need to know. Season 1. MultiVersus Season 1 will launch at the...
Pokemon Ash Gray Download: How To
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Radical Red in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Ash Gray download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of Ash’s Kanto adventure.
LCK Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 8
Week 7 of the LCK Summer 2022 Split has wrapped up, leaving two games left in the Summer season before playoffs. Teams now race to determine their post-split fates, and if they will participate in the LCK playoffs. With three Worlds spots on the line, now is the most important time for each organization to step up. Two teams have already confirmed their playoffs spots, while two have been eliminated entirely from contention entirely. Here are the Week 8 Power Rankings for the LCK 2022 Summer Split.
The Dota 2 Teams Denied Visas For The Arlington Major
Dota 2’s upcoming Arlington Major will begin shortly, but numerous issues have already piled up. While some Dota competitions can take place online, all major events (such as Majors) are conducted in person. This means that players must get visas to be able to attend events outside their home countries. While this usually isn’t an issue, the Arlington Major is proving to be an exception. Here’s all the Dota 2 teams denied visas, and what their plans are so far.
Potential Worries for the Seoul Dynasty in the Summer Showdown
With the end of the Midseason Madness fans have had to wait to see their teams play. The biggest change is going to be the meta shift. From support, DPS, and tank there seems to be a shake-up if Korean Contenders are any insight into what the Overwatch League teams may be playing. Here are some worrying facts for the Seoul Dynasty fandom when it comes to the Summer Showdown.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
