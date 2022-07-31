ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9Wwr_0gzeQwbM00
The aftermath of damage to graves at Alexander Cemetery

CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend.

The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The damage occurred in Alexander Cemetery off Spring Creek Road, deputies say.

The department says it would greatly appreciate any information, and callers may remain anonymous. Those with information are asked to contact an investigator at 706-857-3411.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 30

Lindsay Lou
3d ago

that is so sad why would some one do that. how would they feel if it was there family are someone that they know what are this world coming to☹

Reply
6
Joann Haddock
3d ago

Sick and disrespectful I wish I knew who did it they can keep there reward money!

Reply
11
J & J Brown
3d ago

this is so disrespectful.I hope they find who.did this

Reply(2)
35
Related
wcbi.com

Man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail. Joseph Rich was wanted for a parole violation in Camden County, Georgia. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says law enforcement went a home on Dido Mount Salem Road on Monday afternoon. Once the...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Georgia Man Drowns at Desoto State Park over the Weekend

A Georgia man lost his life at Desoto State Park over the weekend. Reports indicate the 31 year old victim – a resident of LaGrange – died in the water at the park located on Lookout Mountain in DeKalb County. Coroner Tim Wilson said the man was positively identified as Riley Dean Pearce, whose body had to be retrieved by helicopter.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy