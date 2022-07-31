Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals

The aftermath of damage to graves at Alexander Cemetery

CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend.

The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

The damage occurred in Alexander Cemetery off Spring Creek Road, deputies say.

The department says it would greatly appreciate any information, and callers may remain anonymous. Those with information are asked to contact an investigator at 706-857-3411.

