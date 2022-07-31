Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Sunday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
numberfire.com
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader today
The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.
numberfire.com
Nick Allen sitting for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Allen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tony Kemp starting at second base. Kemp will bat first versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. numberFire's models project Kemp for...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
numberfire.com
Padres' Brandon Drury batting sixth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Drury will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Matthew Batten returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for 12.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Juan Soto batting second for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Soto will make his Padres debut in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Nomar Mazara moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Soto for...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will start in left field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Akil Baddoo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Kyle Bradish on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Garrett Cooper batting second on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder/infielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cooper will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Lewin Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Charlie Culberson batting ninth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Nick Solak returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jake Fraley starting in left field. Fraley will bat second versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Fraley for 9.5...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Candelario will move to the bench on Wednesday with Kody Clemens starting at third base. Clemens will bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Clemens for 6.3...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Luke Williams batting eighth on Sunday
Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Williams will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Williams for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
Comments / 0