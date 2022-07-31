Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Sunday

The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.

