Leody Taveras in Rangers' lineup Sunday

numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lane Thomas starting in left field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
numberfire.com
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
numberfire.com
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Nick Allen sitting for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Allen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tony Kemp starting at second base. Kemp will bat first versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. numberFire's models project Kemp for...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun sitting for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Calhoun will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adolis Garcia starting in right field. Garcia will bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 13.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
numberfire.com
Padres' Brandon Drury batting sixth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Drury will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Matthew Batten returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for 12.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Charlie Culberson batting ninth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Nick Solak returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Kyle Bradish on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Colorado's Connor Joe operating in left field on Wednesday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Joe will man left field after Sam Hilliard was given a breather versus San Diego's left-hander Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Joe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jake Fraley starting in left field. Fraley will bat second versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Fraley for 9.5...
numberfire.com
Tyler Nevin batting eighth for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Rougned Odor returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nevin for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle sitting for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wendle will move to the bench on Wednesday with Luke Williams starting at second base. Williams will bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Williams for 9.4...
