Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners on Sunday

Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lane Thomas starting in left field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader today
The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Nick Allen sitting for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Allen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tony Kemp starting at second base. Kemp will bat first versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. numberFire's models project Kemp for...
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Kyle Bradish on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.1 FanDuel points...
Rangers' Charlie Culberson batting ninth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Nick Solak returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.9 FanDuel points on...
Colorado's Connor Joe operating in left field on Wednesday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Joe will man left field after Sam Hilliard was given a breather versus San Diego's left-hander Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Joe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Freddy Peralta on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Beede and the Pirates. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Juan Soto batting second for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Soto will make his Padres debut in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Nomar Mazara moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Soto for...
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will start in left field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Akil Baddoo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
