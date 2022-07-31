City of Yukon starts work on famous Christmas light display

www.koco.com
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
KOCO
Over 2,300 customers without power in The Village
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Over 2,000 customers are without power in The Village. On Wednesday evening, approximately 2,314 OG&E customers were reported without power in The Village. In an update, OG&E said crews are en route to assess the situation. They also stated that power was rerouted to restore...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
KOCO
Crews rescue dog from motel fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a dog after a fire sparked in a motel room in southeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a the Plaza Inn near Interstate 35 and Southeast 29th Street, where smoke and fire were coming from a second-floor room. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said crews found a large dog in the bathroom, took it outside and performed resuscitation efforts.
KOCO
How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.
KOCO
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
KOCO
OKC Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees for August due to recent intake of animals
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is desperate to find homes for pets after it recently took in 108 animals. Because of the increase in animals, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officials waived adoption fees during their Clear the Shelter event in August. "We simply cannot sustain an...
KOCO
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
‘It’s the American dream,’ International students eager to explore Oklahoma need host family
Right now, there is a need for Oklahomans to provide a place to stay for a teen on the experience of a lifetime.
Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
KOCO
Teenager helps get baby sister to safety after fire sparks at northwest OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager helped get his baby sister to safety after a fire sparked Monday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home. At 8:55 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 2600 block of Northwest 32nd Street. Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the back porch, according to a news release.
KOCO
OKC police officer saves child from drowning in swimming pool
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer saved a young child from drowning after the toddler fell into a swimming pool. Body camera video captured it all. The officer is ultimately why the child is alive. He was the first one at the scene and did CPR on the toddler before paramedics got there.
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
