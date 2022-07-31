Pop star takes a blatant swipe at much older ex in new song about 'far from innocent' teenage relationship, plus more news

www.wonderwall.com
Oscar-nominated actress reportedly shunning co-star Olivia Wilde for cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July and early August 2022, starting with this scandal… For months now, there have been whispers online that Florence Pugh had a falling out with Olivia Wilde after the mother of two directed the "Black Widow" actress — and Harry Styles — in the upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling." On July 30, Page Six shed some light on what allegedly went wrong between the two women: Florence reportedly took issue with Olivia falling for Harry while the "House" alum was still involved with then-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. "I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," said a source, adding that the "Ted Lasso" star and the two kids he shares with Olivia visited her on set "at the beginning a few times." The apparent love triangle "made people feel a little uncomfortable," said the insider. The Florence-Olivia feud rumors first kicked off when fans noticed that the younger actress appeared to be ignoring "Don't Worry Darling" on social media: Florence has not promoted the film on her own social media platforms or liked any of Olivia's posts promoting the project, though she has shared promotional material regarding "Oppenheimer" — a different movie in which the Oscar-nominated "Little Women" star is set to appear. A second Page Six source, however, insisted that Florence's decision to promote "Oppenheimer" over "Don't Worry Darling" had "nothing to do with a response to Olivia." Various anonymous sources have also alleged to Deux Moi that Florence and Harry were more than friendly co-stars when he started seeing Olivia, who also appears in "Don't Worry Darling," though those claims have not been confirmed by any major media outlets.
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news
Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Britney Spears blasts the Catholic Church, says they wouldn't marry her
Britney Spears says the Catholic Church would not marry her and now-husband Sam Asghari, because she is not Catholic. The "Baby One More Time" singer shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in a church, with a caption claiming her original plans where to get married there.
Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Spouts Some Bitter Words About Her in TV Interview
Yet again, one of Meghan Markle's family members has something negative to say about her. This time, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., shared some thoughts with GB News about his sister and her husband, Prince Harry, venturing into "politics," per the New York Post. His comments come on the heels of Meghan and Harry traveling to New York City to speak at the United Nations General Assembly in honor of Nelson Mandela Day.
Thanks To Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Is Fully On Board With “Husband Jeans”
Trends emerge, fade, and return with a vengeance faster than most people can keep track of. But when they do, one thing's for sure: Everyone's got an opinion. In Elite Daily's Style series IMHO, we'll serve you the details, along with some not-so-humble opinions, on the viral style trends lighting up the Internet. Below, actor, philanthropist, and style icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives her hot takes on one of the most divisive article of clothing in fashion history: the denim jean.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Jennifer Garner Picks Apples from Her Yard to Make Apple Muffins: 'Perfect Little Meal'
Jennifer Garner cooked up the "perfect little meal" in the latest installment of her Pretend Cooking Show. In a video on Thursday, the 13-Going-On-30 actress, 50, decides to use an ingredient that's available to her just outside her door to create a tasty summer treat: cinnamon sugar apple muffins. To...
Sydney Sweeney speaks out on ‘lack of loyalty’ in Hollywood: ‘It’s built to try to make you backstab people’
Sydney Sweeney has spoken out about what she perceives as a lack of ‘loyalty’ in Hollywood.The actor, who was recently nominated for two Emmys for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been vocal about some aspects of working in television and film that she’d prefer to change.“It’s built to try to make you backstab people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview . Though she went on to name her agent as her “best teammate” and state that she’ll “have her forever”, Sweeney explained that she’s witnessed examples of people not being as supportive...
‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ exposes a generation obsessed and horrified with itself
Here’s a new twist on a classic genre: in the realm of the slasher horror, have we ever felt like everyone in the house, under the spectral threat of a killer in the shadows, truly deserved to get murdered, simply because they were all so deliciously insufferable? That is largely the conceit of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the new horror comedy from Dutch filmmaker Halina Rejin that lives up to the hype of its buzzy South By Southwest premiere earlier this year.
Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Crop Top & Jeans For NYC Coffee Run 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has been on her fashion A-Game lately! The Oscar winner looked gorgeous as she stepped out in a black crop top and straight leg, wide jeans in New York City on Saturday, July 30. Jennifer appeared to be on a rainy morning coffee run, as she held onto an iced latte in one and a trusty black umbrella in the other. She kept her blonde hair back in a casual pony tail on the outing, smiling for photographers passing by.
Selena Gomez is the queen of summer in her latest TikToks
Selena Gomez knows how to make the most of her summer. She recently shared some TikTok videos where she’s seen enjoying herself on a yacht, wearing amazing bathing suits and showing the right type of beach attitude. RELATED: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa reunite, and...
‘Big Brother 24’: Nicole Says ‘Shut up’ After Monte’s Warning, Fans Ask ‘Is She About to Evict Herself?’
Nicole Layog ignores an important warning on 'Big Brother 24' that could've saved her game.
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
