Pop star takes a blatant swipe at much older ex in new song about 'far from innocent' teenage relationship, plus more news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July and early August 2022, starting with this scandal… For months now, there have been whispers online that Florence Pugh had a falling out with Olivia Wilde after the mother of two directed the "Black Widow" actress — and Harry Styles — in the upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling." On July 30, Page Six shed some light on what allegedly went wrong between the two women: Florence reportedly took issue with Olivia falling for Harry while the "House" alum was still involved with then-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. "I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," said a source, adding that the "Ted Lasso" star and the two kids he shares with Olivia visited her on set "at the beginning a few times." The apparent love triangle "made people feel a little uncomfortable," said the insider. The Florence-Olivia feud rumors first kicked off when fans noticed that the younger actress appeared to be ignoring "Don't Worry Darling" on social media: Florence has not promoted the film on her own social media platforms or liked any of Olivia's posts promoting the project, though she has shared promotional material regarding "Oppenheimer" — a different movie in which the Oscar-nominated "Little Women" star is set to appear. A second Page Six source, however, insisted that Florence's decision to promote "Oppenheimer" over "Don't Worry Darling" had "nothing to do with a response to Olivia." Various anonymous sources have also alleged to Deux Moi that Florence and Harry were more than friendly co-stars when he started seeing Olivia, who also appears in "Don't Worry Darling," though those claims have not been confirmed by any major media outlets.

