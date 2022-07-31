www.q13fox.com
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
seattlerefined.com
Must Love Animals: This Seattle dating app is for pet lovers only
If you’re an animal person seeking another animal person to hang with - whether it’s to meet a bestie or a boo – this Seattle-based app is just for you. CEO Manish Methai created Offleash’d, which he calls the first-ever friendship and dating app for ALL pet parents, "this includes dogs, cats, horses, reptiles, fish and more."
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
The Suburban Times
Summer Bash and Outdoor Moving at STAR Center
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Metro Parks Tacoma is hosting Summer Bash on Friday, August 5, 2022 at STAR Center (3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA). Activities begin at 5 pm. Luca, rated PG will play at dusk. Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for...
q13fox.com
Missing Renton man found dead
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
myeverettnews.com
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
thereflector.com
Wilson Show Horses brings home awards from Washington State Paint Horse Club show
Wilson Show Horses in Battle Ground attended an annual horse show in Monroe hosted by the Washington State Paint Horse Club and brought home a plethora of accolades. A number of riders, which featured kids and adults, attended the show which ran from July 22 to July 24. They exhibited their riding capability and the skills of their horses in a variety of categories that were judged.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
q13fox.com
Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more
SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Union from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.
See touching moment between heart donor's mother, organ recipient
BELLEVUE, Wash. — When 22-year-old Sam Schumacher died three years ago in a motorcycle accident in Redmond, his mom never imagined what would come next. “Being an organ donor and his decision to do that actually gave many of us extra time,” said Corrie Schumacher, Sam’s mother. “Sam was just a light in a lot of people’s life.”
northcountyoutlook.com
All Marysville Garage Sale returns Aug. 19-21
Numerous Marysville residents will be putting on garage sales as part of the All Marysville Garage Sale again this year. This year’s event is from Aug. 19 to 21. “This is going to be our fifth annual All Marysville Garage Sale,” said William Frankhouser, main organizer for the event.
The Stranger
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!
August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Seafair Torchlight Parade in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Seafair, the ultimate Seattle summer celebration, is making a big, full return for the first time since the pandemic. The Torchlight Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Seattle. Check out highlights in the photo gallery below:. It started at Seattle Center with the...
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
q13fox.com
Crews extinguish brush fire that was spreading near a Bonney Lake neighborhood
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly to knock down a brush fire that grew rapidly in Bonney Lake on Monday. According to the East Pierce Firefighters (EPF), crews extinguished the wildfire just before it reached a neighborhood in the Tehaleh Community. Officials say the fire was...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Quick round of showers, then slowly warming back to summer temps
SEATTLE - A quick moving front swings through the region tonight into tomorrow dropping showers. The bulk of this system sends rain over the North Sound, but we do expect a few showers for folks south of Seattle and over the mountains as well. Highs Wednesday only climb into the...
