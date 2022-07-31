ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

The Art of Stuart & Scott Gentling The Bryan Museum from July 22 - October 16

 3 days ago

Galveston Monthly Recommended Event
Of Birds and Texas:

The Art of Stuart & Scott Gentling
The Bryan Museum from July 22 - October 16

The Bryan Museum is pleased to host a traveling exhibit from The Printing Museum in Houston, opening July 22, 2022.

On display will be 40 framed lithographs of watercolors by two of Texas’ most distinguished artists in ornithological renderings, Stuart and Scott Gentling.

Fascinated by the work of John James Audubon, who traveled North America in the 1800s sketching and painting native birds and animals, the Gentling brothers traveled Texas in the mid-1980s to capture this state’s abundant bird life on canvas.

Texas, because of its geographic location and rich ecological regions, is the permanent or temporary home to over 600 species of birds.

The brother’s dream was to create a large-scale portfolio (termed an elephant folio) of the birds, with written commentary.

When Of Birds and Texas was introduced in 1986, the late Texas writer A.C. Greene hailed the finished project as “the most stunning and prodigious book in Texas history.”

Of Birds and Texas: The Art of Stuart & Scott Gentling will be at The Bryan Museum from July 22 through October 16, 2022.

The museum is also partnering with The Galveston Bay Foundation to create workshops and design educational features that will enhance the exhibit.

The Bryan Museum is located at 1315 21st Street. The museum is open Wednesday thru Sunday 10am-5pm with extended hours on Thursdays until 7pm. For more information visit thebryanmuseum.org.
