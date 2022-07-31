ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Mack Brown and Tar Heels wont hold back in QB battle

By Zack Pearson
 4 days ago

The biggest storyline this training camp for the UNC Football program is the battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell at the quarterback position .

With Sam Howell gone, UNC will have a new signal caller for the first time since the 2018 season. And while no one has emerged as the winner just yet, head coach Mack Brown and his staff are continuing on with their evaluations as training camp gets going.

When it comes to this battle, Brown admitted that there is no holding back for these two in the competition.

“There’s no holding back,” Brown via The Times News . “We’re not worried about their confidence, we’re worried about them separating. So we’re bringing it all. We’re disguising (defenses), we’re blitzing, and we’re putting them in game-type positions to see how they handle it. And we’re telling them, you’re going to tell us who should start. We’re not going to tell you, you’ll determine that.”

That’s an interesting way of handling this better and honestly, probably the best way. Whoever wins this battle will be thrown into the fire right away as the leader of this group.

You need to have this type of competition to not only solidify your starter but prepare the backup as well in case something goes wrong.

The hope is that one of the two emerge quickly and can get those first-team reps for more experience. But as we know in the past, that’s not always the case.

