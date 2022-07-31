ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Is Looking Bigger: NFL World Reacts

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thespun.com

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Network
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tyrann Mathieu News

The New Orleans Saints are currently without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he will return. Mathieu, who starred collegiately at LSU, missed the first week of Saints training camp. "Initially, there was hope that Tyrann Mathieu would be able to rejoin the Saints this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview

Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Promo Photo

The NFL on FOX family is ready for the 2022 season. On Monday, longtime NFL reporter Erin Andrews shared the network's promo photo for their 2022 team. Andrews, who decided to remain at FOX despite Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving for ESPN, is getting a lot of interactions on Instagram.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
591K+
Followers
70K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy