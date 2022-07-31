Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer's Actions Caught on Camera in Heartwarming Moment

www.nbcmiami.com
GB in Fl
3d ago
To protect and serve is part of the job, but, this shouldn't be only a police officers job, we should all be kind to one another, if we see someone needing help, take the time if you can.
Related
Coral Gables Police Officer From Coral Springs Arrested For DUI
A Coral Gables Police officer who lives in Coral Springs was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Miami-Dade County Sunday, records show. Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol troopers shortly after exiting the Palmetto Expressway. Troopers said he failed a sobriety test at the scene and appeared to be intoxicated.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Carjacking Woman and Her Son, Tracked Through GPS: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman and her son with a knife in Hialeah, police said. On May 27, Hialeah police say 32-year-old Yasniel Ordonez approached a mother in her driveway as she was getting ready to take her son to school. Investigators say the suspect...
Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says
A distracted Lyft driver with two passengers inside his vehicle hit and killed a utility worker Tuesday near West Palm Beach, authorities confirm to WPTV.
Click10.com
‘He has problems’: Dog owner’s excuse after pregnant woman attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pregnant woman was walking her dog in Broward County when the two were attacked by a larger dog. Little Messi still has the scars from the attack. For her owners, the scars are physical and emotional. Danielle Lowell is seven months pregnant. She showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say
A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
NBC Miami
‘Really Traumatizing': Pregnant Woman and Her Dog Attacked by Pit Bull in Fort Lauderdale
It was early Monday morning on Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale when a pregnant woman walking her dog was suddenly attacked. “I haven’t really left the house, and the dog certainly hasn’t either. She’s got tubes coming out of her neck and drains," Danielle Lowell said. Lowell...
NBC Miami
FBI Searching for Pembroke Pines Bank Robber Caught on Camera
The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating the man caught on camera during a robbery Tuesday at a Pembroke Pines bank. According to the agency, the robber entered the Truist Bank located at 11200 Pine Boulevard just before 11 a.m. and demanded money from an employee. No...
Click10.com
Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two parents were arrested this week at a gas station in Miramar after they allegedly took drugs before their children were found in their car, dirty and hungry, authorities said. George Daniel Detezanos, 45, and Ciara Michelle Detezanos, 35, of Margate, face charges of child neglect,...
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
NBC Miami
17-Year-Old Shot in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood
A teen was hospitalized after he was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, where they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical...
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
cw34.com
Escaped after making wheelies around West Palm but busted a week later for drugs and a gun
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A detective in an unmarked car may not have made this arrest if it wasn't for recognizing the suspect. And the suspect may have avoided arrest if he'd just pulled over. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective reported stopping at a red...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman
Police arrested a woman in New York on Wednesday for her role in the July murder of a woman in Tamarac. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's...
WSVN-TV
Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
Lauderhill man hospitalized after gunfire exchange with suspected burglars, police say
He walked out of his home in Lauderhill, aiming to ward off two suspected burglars with a gun shot into the air, police said. But the two men shot back. About 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Lauderhill, two men tried to break into a car outside of a home on that street. The car’s owner came outside and fired a warning shot and was met with the suspects’ own ...
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home
Weeks after a crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is speaking to WPTV, sharing his story and his road to recovery.
cw34.com
Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared images of the woman. She wore a black facemask and pushed a...
Click10.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
