ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski in Intimate Malibu Ceremony

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Who Is Candace Cameron Bure Friends With? Meet Her Inner Circle of Celebrity Pals and Old Friends

Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years. “The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Andrea Barber
Person
Lauren Zima
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Full House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos

Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy