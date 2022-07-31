Teenager killed, two others hurt in head-on crash, SC coroner says

A South Carolina teenager was killed Friday in a head-on crash that injured two other people, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Yazmaine S. Rabon died of blunt force injuries suffered during a two-car collision, Coroner Darryl Ables said. The 19-year-old Williston resident died at the scene, according to Ables.

Rabon was driving a 2009 Ford Focus east on Charleston Highway in Aiken at about 4:30 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Near the intersection with Old Tory Trail, the Ford drove left of center and collided with a westbound 2022 Nissan Rogue, according to Tidwell.

Rabon was the only person in the Ford, Tidwell said.

The driver and a passenger in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia, according to Tidwell. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash wore seat belts.

Information about why Rabon veered into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

It was the second deadly wreck in as many days in Aiken County.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Sara E. Lott died at the scene of a crash, according to Ables. At about 7 p.m., the Windsor woman was driving a 2007 Acura four-door sedan east on Woodward Drive when the car ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and flipped over, Ables said. That’s about three miles west of the scene of Friday’s crash.

Lott, who was not wearing a seat belt, died of blunt force injuries, according to Ables.

That crash is also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 570 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 13 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 36 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.