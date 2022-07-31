Help your dog stay safe while enjoying East Bay Parks this summer

pioneerpublishers.com
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Closest national parks from SF for free entrance day
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
Half Moon Bay Review
Oakland Zoo says Sage is ‘very healthy’
The Oakland Zoo is pleased to announce that “Sage,” the mountain lion cub rescued from a Pescadero High School classroom on June 2, has improved drastically since being admitted. “(He’s) doing great,” said Isabella Linares, marketing manager at the Oakland Zoo. “He’s definitely at a better weight than...
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
sonomamag.com
8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast
Dreaming of a coastal getaway? Check into these gorgeous hotels along Highway 1 in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. Take a walk on the beach, go surfing, eat oysters or just relax with a tasty glass of wine and someone special by your side. Click through the gallery above for eight favorite places to stay on the coast.
multihousingnews.com
Kisco Buys Bay Area Senior Living Community
The 184-unit The Kensington at Walnut Creek is the company's second buy in this market. Kisco Senior Living has acquired The Kensington at Walnut Creek, a 184-unit senior housing asset in Walnut Creek, Calif. The property, which opened 34 years ago, is Kisco’s second community in this market. The...
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
SF family demands answers after dog lost while staying with sitter booked through pet care platform
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before venturing off on a recent Hawaiian vacation, a family in San Francisco booked a pet sitter on the popular pet care service platform, Rover. The family's distance away from home felt even farther after learning their dog had escaped his caretaker. Coco the 2-year-old Maltipoo...
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Shasta feels effects of the historic drought
Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill promotes camaraderie with community BBQ for National Night Out
PLEASANT HILL, CA (August 3, 2022) — National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Organizers hope the event makes neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Attendees at the Tuesday evening gathering got a chance to ask questions and...
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
Why was SF’s waterfront dominated by a freeway?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s Embarcadero is a teeming thoroughfare of restaurants, bars, public art, tourists, and breathtaking views. But only a little more than 30 years ago, a large portion of San Francisco’s waterfront was occupied by a double-decker elevated freeway that took drivers from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to Broadway. The so-called […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Monday, around noon, our South San Francisco neighbors were alarmed to see someone opening their car door which was parked in front of their home. While they normally keep all their vehicles locked, this afternoon it was left open while they were in their house. One of the residents quickly went outside to see what was happening only to find an elderly man inside the doorway of the vehicle. When the elderly man saw the homeowner, he closed the door and continued walking down the street as though nothing had happened. Another resident of the home saw the elderly man walk down the street, again trying the doors of vehicles he passed, until he realized he was being watched and left the area.
Woman thousands of miles away from Bay Area gets FasTrak toll bill; here's how it went wrong
"I haven't been to San Francisco since probably 40 years ago, so it was surprising I could get a ticket and not even be there," Cynthia Freyer of Washington said.
news24-680.com
Another Armed Robbery In Walnut Creek Saturday
Saturday was a hectic and tragic day in Walnut Creek and we’ll admit our small staff had its hands full from the start. Late in the day we began picking up “chatter” of an armed robbery at a downtown restaurant but were unable to pin down the details. Bounty Hunter General Manager Scott Andrews tells us today (Wednesday) that at approximately 7pm on Saturday a lone patron leaving the restaurant was approached by three individuals in the parking lot BEHIND the business.
Why the next two months are crucial for wildfires in the SF Bay Area
The worst of the 2022 wildfire season in the San Francisco Bay Area is likely still at least a month away with the fire risk expected to reach its height in September and October.
