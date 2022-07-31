14-year-old struck by gunfire in south Fort Worth drive-by shooting, authorities say

People in a vehicle early Sunday fired a gun into a house in south Fort Worth and shot a 14-year-old inside, police said.

The victim was shot about 2:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and suffered a wound that police said is not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victim is male or female.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle. An assailant drove it from the scene.

Police did not announce an arrest. A unit of officers who investigate crimes in which gang members are involved was assigned to the case.