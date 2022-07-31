ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

14-year-old struck by gunfire in south Fort Worth drive-by shooting, authorities say

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

People in a vehicle early Sunday fired a gun into a house in south Fort Worth and shot a 14-year-old inside, police said.

The victim was shot about 2:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and suffered a wound that police said is not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victim is male or female.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle. An assailant drove it from the scene.

Police did not announce an arrest. A unit of officers who investigate crimes in which gang members are involved was assigned to the case.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
azlenews.net

Azle man arrested in highway shooting case

An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
AZLE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
586
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy