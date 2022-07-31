ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven man calls 911, says he shot relative in the head, killing them: deputies

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Athina Morris
WFLA
 3 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of shooting and killing one of his relatives during an incident in Winter Haven on Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to the area of Lagoon Road and Coleman Drive at about 10:18 a.m. Sunday after the suspect, Kyle Raemisch, 21, called 911 and said he shot the victim.

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from pond

When asked where and how many times he shot the victim, Raemisch said “in the head,” and “too many times,” the sheriff’s office said.

He told the dispatcher he shot the victim “because of the money,” and said he had been held hostage for far too long, according to the sheriff’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVXp5_0gzeNWNr00
Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said it got another call from a neighbor who said Raemisch was shooting a gun in the garage.

Deputies went to the home and Raemisch was detained.

They said the victim’s body was on the floor of the garage, and had gunshot wounds all over it. There were bullet holes in the garage door, and on a surfboard behind victim’s body. Deputies collected fifteen shell casings from the scene along with a black, Sig Sauer a (9MM) semi-automatic handgun, the agency said.

Raemisch was arrested for first-degree murder and booked into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Comments / 10

Brenda Lumpp
3d ago

Sheriff Grady put you under his jail. He don't take too kindly to criminals.

Reply(2)
5
 

#911#Violent Crime
WFLA

WFLA

Comments / 0

