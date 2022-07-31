Kate Walsh Says Her Character on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Was Supposed to Be Played by a Man

www.purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Neil Patrick Harris & ‘Uncoupled’ Cast Break Down Their Netflix Rom-Com (VIDEO)
No offense to all the Carries and Charlottes out there, but Uncoupled is so very much the 40-plus New York rom-com confection that And Just Like That.. was supposed to be. And don’t worry, no Samanthas were harmed in the making of it. The frothy, frisky fun centers on...
Watch the Trailer for 'Recipes for Love and Murder' With 'Outlander's Maria Doyle Kennedy (Exclusive)
One good meal and a side of murder, please! Acorn TV's new Recipes for Love and Murder, which premieres Monday, Sept. 5, follows a South African advice and food columnist, Tannie Maria, who finds herself ensnared in the mysterious death of a correspondent's abusive husband. An appetizing blend of mystery...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42
Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
Neil Patrick Harris shares his 11-year-old daughter’s surprising reaction to ‘The Shining’
Neil Patrick Harris’ 11-year-old daughter had a different opinion than her father about the level of horror in “The Shining.”. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” which aired on July 27, Harris said that his daughter, Harper, made a bombastic claim on the 1980 horror classic based on the novel by Stephen King.
Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author
Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
‘Virgin River’ Star Annette O’Toole Poses for a Selfie with Two Castmates on Instagram
There’s nothing we love more than seeing a new Virgin River update on our Instagram feed. Last week, Virgin River actress Annette O’Toole—who plays Hope McCrea on the show—posted a snapshot with her two co-stars, Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie) and Kai Bradbury (Denny). In the pic, the trio appeared to be all smiles as they stood in front of their trailers on set.
Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking
Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
Candace Cameron Bure’s Biggest Feuds Through the Years — and Where the Relationships Stand Now
Status check! Candace Cameron Bure has found herself caught up in several feuds with fellow celebrities. While cohosting the View from 2015 to 2016, Bure made headlines for her debate with Raven-Symoné over an Oregon bakery that took a stand against supporting gay marriage. At the time, the That's So Raven star argued that the […]
Michael Bublé, 46, Shares Adorable TikTok With Son Noah, 8, Who Beat Cancer: ‘So Proud Of My Guy!’
Adorable Tik-Tok of Singer Michael Buble With Cancer Surviving Son Noah. Singer Michael Bublé Shares Adorable TikTok With Son Noah Who Beat Cancer is bursting with pride. Not over his successful career as a recording artist known for his soulful ballads, but as dad to his son Noah, 8, who beat liver cancer and appears to be following in Buble’s musical footsteps.
A brave fan asks Patrick Stewart a question he doesn't usually get and is given a beautiful answer
This article originally appeared on 06.26.13. Patrick Stewart often talks about his childhood and the torment his father put him and his mother through. However, how he answered this vulnerable and brave fan's question is one of the most eloquent, passionate responses about domestic violence I've ever seen. WARNING: At 2:40, he's going to break your heart a little.
A Stars Hollow Reunion! Chad Michael Murray Reunites with His 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Scott Patterson
It may not be a sequel to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but fans will likely be thrilled to see Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson back together again!. On Wednesday, the I'm All In podcaster, 63, shared a selfie of him and Murray on Twitter, calling it a "reunion" between their Gilmore Girls characters.
