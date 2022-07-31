Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Tagged with loss Saturday

www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone
Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Steps out of lineup
Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Bogaerts started the past 24 games and will receive Tuesday off after posting an .839 OPS across the first 11 games of the season's second half. Christian Arroyo will take over at shortstop while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench
Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday
Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Rays' Carson Williams: Falls off after hot start
Williams is hitting .255/.347/.489 with 13 home runs, 21 steals and 41:125 BB:K in 82 games for Single-A Charleston. Yep, that's 125 strikeouts in 82 games for Williams -- good for an ugly 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He came out of the gate on fire, putting up a .323 average and 1.018 OPS through his first 33 games of the year, but in the 50 games since, he's put up a .208 batting average and .710 OPS. The stolen-base production has fallen off, too -- he's gone 0-for-2 over his last 16 games. Williams still boasts an intriguing power-speed blend, and he's considered a good bet to stick at shortstop, so there's still plenty to dream on here, but as the Rays (and fantasy managers) have seen with the travails of Josh Lowe this year, a subpar hit tool can prevent the other tools from showing through regularly.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ty Blach: Sent to Triple-A
Blach was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Blach was promoted by Colorado on Tuesday and will return to the minors after surrendered four runs over 1.1 innings against the Padres. The left-hander has appeared in 19 games this season and has a 6.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 39 frames.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
CBS Sports
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Dealing with fracture in finger
Garcia is dealing with a fracture in his finger and doesn't have a timetable to return, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Garcia has been dealing with finger and elbow injuries over the last month, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action now that he's been diagnosed with a fracture in his finger. Michael Papierski and Mark Koloszvary should continue to serve as the Reds' top options behind the plate while Garcia remains sidelined.
