ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

By AP
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Yreka, Calif. (AP) — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread.

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

“The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," she said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction.

The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles (207 square km) just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to a Sunday incident report. The cause was under investigation.

A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 homes were under threat from the two California fires.

In Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near the town of Elmo grew to more than 11 square miles (28 square km) after advancing into forest. Temperatures in western Montana could spike to 96 degrees (36 Celsius) by Sunday afternoon with strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Roughly 200 miles (320 km) to the south, Idaho residents were under evacuation orders Saturday as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest charred more than 67.5 square miles (174.8 square km) in timbered land near the town of Salmon. It was 17% contained Saturday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the McKinney Fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.

California law enforcement knocked on doors in the town of Yreka Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock onto trailers. Automated calls were being sent to land phone lines as well because there were areas without cell phone service.

The Pacific Coast Trail Association urged hikers to get to the nearest town while the U.S. Forest Service closed a 110-mile (177-km) section of the trail from the Etna Summit to the Mt. Ashland Campground in southern Oregon.

In western Montana, the wind-driven Elmo Fire forced evacuations of homes and livestock as it raced across grass and timber. The National Interagency Fire Center estimated it could take nearly a month to contain the blaze.

A portion of Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was shut down because of the thick smoke, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Spike in heat may bring hottest weather of the year in the Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather.com A brief surge of very hot air has its sights set on part of the northeastern United States this week. Temperatures in New York and New England are expected to peak near the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark, which will be the hottest weather of the year, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Even though the hot spell will not be a long-lasting one, especially when compared to the heat wave during...
NEWARK, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

'Operation help your neighbor' headed to flooded regions of Eastern Kentucky

Lock Haven, Pa. — In the wake of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, local helpers are gathering supplies and donations to share with the people affected by floodwaters. In a post by Clinton County Firewire on facebook, the organizers said:"Several days ago, parts of Eastern Kentucky were devastated in historical flooding. I have been in contact with personnel on the ground and a group of us decided to help out. Matt Croak, Hannah Park, and I (Jon Plessinger) are traveling to Hazard, Kentucky to provide...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals greet weather forecast with ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’

While northcentral Pennsylvania suffers through its driest summer of recent memory, smartphone users were met with an unfamiliar sight Monday: a 10-day forecast calling for the possibility of six consecutive days of thunder showers. Granted, the forecasts range from 30% to 60%, so a deluge, at least at this point, seems improbable, but the mere hope of significant rainfall would be welcomed by just about everyone. While only 6% of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
NorthcentralPA.com

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

Hindman, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from last week's storms. Beshear has said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks...
KENTUCKY STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

If you build it, they will wash: Faxon Carwash helps revitalize Golden Strip

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — As new businesses began to revitalize the Faxon neighborhood in Loyalsock, the Carwash at Faxon joined the mix in November of 2016, three years after the construction of the hotel, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Jersey Shore State Bank began. Running a carwash might seem easy: Build it, automate it, and the cars will come. But there is more that meets the eye about operating a successful Carwash business. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA joins anti-robocall litigation taskforce

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania has joined a nationwide taskforce to clamp down on illegal robocalls that plague millions of Americans each year. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

Austin, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 attack testified about the suffering, death threats and harassment they've endured because of what Jones has trumpeted on his media platforms, the Infowars host told a Texas courtroom that he definitely...
NEWTOWN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
NorthcentralPA.com

Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.

Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support

Lewisburg, Pa.— A bill to bar people convicted of domestic violence from the state legislature or holding any public office in state government is gaining traction. The legislation comes after the PA Federation of Democratic Women voted to support the bill at their annual convention in Lewisburg earlier this month. The PAFDW was founded in 1927 with the mission to promote the appointment and election of Democratic women into all...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wilkes-Barre man arrested in Union County for having crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana

White Deer, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man was recently taken into custody and arraigned for possessing several grams of crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana in Union County last summer. A warrant was issued for Kenneth E. Noaker, 48, of Wilkes-Barre after police served a search warrant at a home in White Deer Township on July 22, 2021. State police at Milton said they were serving the search warrant at 135...
UNION COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Lightning Storms#Western Montana#Whip#Klamath National Forest#U S Forest Service
NorthcentralPA.com

Lawmakers have responded to Sesame Place incident involving alleged racial discrimination

Harrisburg, Pa.— A group of Democratic lawmakers have issued a response to a video shared online showing costumed employees at Sesame Place — Sesame Street themed amusement park — appearing to ignore a young Black girl to hug a white child. The 9-second video was posted July 23 on Instagram by the girls' mother, Jodi Brown. The Bucks County-based theme park apologized for the incident and said they'd increase employee training. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy