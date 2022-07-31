ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

WMVFC ambulance involved in overnight crash

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports

First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated. Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.
BRUNSWICK, MD
CBS News

Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Marsh, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
White Marsh, MD
Crime & Safety
White Marsh, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown

BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Armed robbery reported in Rosedale, shed burglarized in Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an armed robbery and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, an individual entered an unlocked shed in the unit block of Glade Avenue in Overlea/Fullerton (21236). The suspect stole multiple items before fleeing...
ROSEDALE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Wmvfc
WSOC Charlotte

Mother carjacked, hit by own car, while delivering Amazon packages

BALTIMORE — A single mother working to deliver packages for Amazon is in the hospital and requires surgery after she was carjacked and then hit with her vehicle. The victim, identified as Chelsea Nicolette, was making the deliveries when during a drop-off, she heard her car door slam shut, WMAR reported. When she turned around, she saw a man behind the wheel of her car driving away.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nottingham MD

Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 8-year-old girl shot Wednesday night in Towson has died

TOWSON, Md. — A girl shot Wednesday night in Towson died overnight, Baltimore County police said. Police said they were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where an 8-year-old girl was critically injured in the basement. Circumstances surrounding the shooting...
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating

A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy