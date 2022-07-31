WMVFC ambulance involved in overnight crash

www.nottinghammd.com
Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports
First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated. Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.
Boston Inn catches fire overnight in Westminster
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says a mechanical issue with a dryer caused flames to form inside the laundry room, of the Boston Inn.
CBS News
Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash
BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said.
Child Reportedly Receives Major Eye Trauma After Owings Mills Archery Incident
A young child has been rushed to the hospital with major trauma after an archery accident in Owings Mills, according to initial reports. The 10-year-old allegedly received an injury to the eye in the accident that occurred in the 500 block of Redland Court, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown
BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
Nottingham MD
Armed robbery reported in Rosedale, shed burglarized in Fullerton
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an armed robbery and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, an individual entered an unlocked shed in the unit block of Glade Avenue in Overlea/Fullerton (21236). The suspect stole multiple items before fleeing...
Mother carjacked, hit by own car, while delivering Amazon packages
BALTIMORE — A single mother working to deliver packages for Amazon is in the hospital and requires surgery after she was carjacked and then hit with her vehicle. The victim, identified as Chelsea Nicolette, was making the deliveries when during a drop-off, she heard her car door slam shut, WMAR reported. When she turned around, she saw a man behind the wheel of her car driving away.
Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
19-year-old killed after car crash in Baltimore County
Baltimore County police announce the death of 19-year-old Catherine Pratt after a fatal car crash Sunday night.
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
Nottingham MD
Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
Police Seek To ID Body Found On Side Of Baltimore County Road
An investigation has begun after a decomposing man's body was found on the side of a Baltimore County road, authorities say. The body was found around 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on the side of the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, according to Baltimore County police. The body was taken...
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 8-year-old girl shot Wednesday night in Towson has died
TOWSON, Md. — A girl shot Wednesday night in Towson died overnight, Baltimore County police said. Police said they were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where an 8-year-old girl was critically injured in the basement. Circumstances surrounding the shooting...
wfmd.com
Frederick Woman Run Over Intentionally By Vehicle Remains In Trauma Center
Benefit planned for this weekend to help with medical expenses. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County mother, Fran Cornell, is living a parent’s worst nightmare. Her daughter Jami, a well-known local barrel racer, was seriously injured by a vehicle. “About 8:30 on Wednesday night, July 13, I...
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating
A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
Baltimore County to add four speed cameras in three school zones
For the first 30 days, motorists exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings rather than citations. All speed camera zones are marked with signage.
